‘The Masked Singer': Avocado Jokes That He’s ‘With a Therapist’ to Be Able to Go to Chipotle After The Show

It was a brief journey for Avocado on “The Masked Singer,” but it was an impactful one. According to the contestant, he needs a therapist now to get past his new-forged association of the fruit with profuse sweating.

Avocado was unmasked alongside Bride on Wednesday night, with the latter being revealed as wrestling pro Chris Jericho. But Avocado is from a far different walk of life, as he was revealed to be host and personality Adam Carolla. He’s got a new book out this year, called “Everything Reminds Me of Something: Advice, Answers, but No Apologies,” and thanks to “The Masked Singer,” avocados remind him of something less than pleasant.

“I used to look at avocados and they would remind me of guacamole. And it now reminds me of sweat,” Carolla joked with TheWrap. “I’m with a therapist now because I want to go to Chipotle and live a little.”

Speaking more seriously, Carolla was actually impressed by the avocado costume as a whole, especially given his home improvement background.

“I would probably do it again, if they let me drop down to a lighter costume like a persimmon,” Carolla joked. “You know, they do — I used to be a cabinet maker, and a carpenter, and so they did a good job constructing the outfit. I mean, there’s a lot that goes into that. And as big and bulky as it was, the weight was the lightest they could make it. And I did appreciate [that] from a construction standpoint, from a cabinet-making standpoint, I did appreciate the construction of the outfit and all that goes into it.”

Really though, Carolla just went on the show for the experience of it. As he explained it, he’ll try anything once — “although, you know, probably limit that to some drugs.”

“I’ve done the celebrity Grand Prix in Long Beach like five times. And I was like, ‘Oh, I can drive. I love to drive. I’m in,'” Carolla explained. “And I’ve done a bunch of, you know, celebrity softball games. And I was like, ‘Oh, I played high school baseball. Like, I love playing that.’ So when you hear about stuff that you’re good at, you go, ‘Oh, good. This is my chance to shine.’ But when you’re invited to do stuff you’re bad at, it’s a little bit of a different equation.”

He continued, “But for me, if you’re going to do stuff you’re good at, you have to do stuff you’re bad at as well. So there was a little fear because I’m not a singer, but you definitely can’t say no, just because there’s a little fear involved.”

“The Masked Singer” airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.