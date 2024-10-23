‘The Masked Singer’: Who Is Goo? Robin Thicke Suggests a Major Marvel Star | Exclusive Video

It’s Barbie night on “The Masked Singer” this week, but panelist Robin Thicke thinks maybe a different franchise star might be under the Goo mask — possibly a major Marvel star.

In TheWrap’s exclusive sneak peek at Wednesday night’s episode, Goo shows off his own Malibu dream house to the panel, saying it’s “pretty fitting for Robin, because I know he’s a fan.”

From there, Robin goes through a few names he’s definitely a fan of and whom also live near him in Malibu. Among them? Robert Downey Jr. and Gerard Butler (or, as Thicke calls him, because he’s a friend, Gerry).

But Ken Jeong has some other ideas of who might be under the Goo mask.

“I’ve been on the road with Robin, I know how much you love this person I’m about to say: Al Green,” he guesses, earning a laugh from Thicke and boos from the crowd.

“You can’t say it’s Al Green just because he’s green!” Thicke retorts.

Jeong stands by it though, with fellow panelist Rita Ora suggesting maybe he guess CeeLo Green instead, if the color of the costume is where Jeong is taking his cues from.

You can watch TheWrap’s exclusive clip from tonight’s episode of “The Masked Singer” in the video above.

“The Masked Singer” airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.