‘The Masked Singer’ Has First Double Elimination of the Season: And Woodpecker and Ship Are…

“The Masked Singer” had its first double elimination of the season on Wednesday night, sending two performers packing — or, in at least one case, pecking? — and one to the quarter finals.

It was “Soundtrack of My Life” night on the Fox competition, bringing performances of “High Hopes” by Panic! At The Disco — a group number to start the show — followed by individual renditions of songs specifically close to the contestants including “Because The Night,” “Put Your Records On,” and “Bittersweet Symphony.”

In the end though, only one could move on and that one was Buffalo. That meant the end of the road for both Woodpecker and Ship, and they both brought out varying guesses from the judges.

Robin Thicke thought Woodpecker might be “Players” star Liza Koshy, while Ken Jeong thought it might be creator and star of “Abbott Elementary” Quinta Brunson. Those were both incorrect though, as Woodpecker was unmasked to reveal “Black-ish” star Marsai Martin.

Meanwhile, Ship was revealed to be someone who definitely played into the theme of the night, as she is quite literally on the soundtrack to people’s lives: Paula Cole.

Cole is, of course, best known for singing “I Don’t Want to Wait,” which became the theme song for the beloved TV show “Dawson’s Creek.”

And with that, Buffalo continues onto the quarter finals. Who’s under that mask? Only time will tell.

“The Masked Singer” airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.