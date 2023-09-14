“The Morning Show” is back for Season 3 on Apple TV+, introducing new faces to its star-studded cast. Co-produced by Michael Ellenberg’s Media Res and Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine, the drama series promises new frontiers for the harrowed UBA news network, which has struggled from the stains of its past with Mitch Kessler (Steve Carell) and the toxic culture he promoted. Returning power players include Witherspoon’s Bradley Jackson, Jennifer Aniston’s Alex Levy, Billy Crudup’s Cory Ellison, Karen Pittman’s Mia Jordan and more.

One new face is tech titan Paul Marks (Jon Hamm), who promises all kinds of shakeups and challenges for UBA. Mark Duplass’ Chip Black, Nestor Carbonell’s Yanko Flores, Greta Lee’s Stella Bak and other staple characters at UBA will experience their own microcosmic shifts as a result of Ellison’s bromance with Paul Marks.

Here are the cast and characters of Season 3 of “The Morning Show”:

Jennifer Aniston in “The Morning Show” Season 3. (Apple TV+) Alex Levy (Jennifer Aniston) Well-known UBA news anchor Alex Levy shot to fame anchoring “The Morning Show” alongside Mitch Kessler (Steve Carell), until allegations of rape and sexual abuse toppled him from his pedestal of power. Even after his ouster, Alex was involved with Mitch. She set things in motion when she sprung Bradley Jackson’s (Reese Witherspoon) hire onto the higher-ups at UBA. Jennifer Aniston is most well-known for portraying Rachel Green on the sitcom “Friends.” She also played Rose O’Reilly in “We’re the Millers” (2013), Katherine in “Just Go With It” (2011), Beth in “He’s Just Not That Into You” (2009), Jenny in “Marly & Me” (2008) and Rosie in “Dumplin” (2018).

Reese Witherspoon in “The Morning Show” Season 3 (Apple TV+) Bradley Jackson (Reese Witherspoon) Bradley Jackson’s rise to fame came from an outburst she had on live television as a journalist reporting on a coal mine protest. Her actions went viral, and “The Morning Show” took notice, bringing her in for an interview with Alex that got contentious. Cory Ellison (Billy Crudup) liked what he saw between the two women, so he offered Bradley a spot at “The Morning Show.” It was Alex, though, who truly catapulted Bradley into the spotlight by springing the idea of hiring her onto the public at a big journalism gala. Reese Witherspoon is known for roles like Tracy Flick in “Election” (199) Elle Woods in “Legally Blonde” (2001), June Carter in “Walk the Line” (2005) and Cheryl in “Wild” (2017). TV roles include “Big Little Lies,” “Little Fires Everywhere,” and “The Morning Show.” Witherspoon’s production company Hello Sunshine has taken off in adapting books like “Where the Crawdads Sing,” “From Scratch,” “Fair Play,” “Something From Tiffany’s” and “Little Fires Everywhere,” “Daisy Jones & the Six” and “The Last Thing He Told Me.”

Billy Crudup as Cory Ellison in Season 3 of “The Morning Show” (Apple TV+) Cory Ellison (Billy Crudup) Master of chaos theory and former head of the news division at UBA, Cory Ellison used the downfall of Mitch Kessler and Fred Micklen (Tom Irwin) to take over president of the network. He constantly has his work cut out for him managing demanding stars like Alex Levy and Bradley Jackson, but somehow he thrives in the uncertain environment of legacy media. Crudup is known for playing Russell Hammond in “Almost Famous” (2000), Will Bloom in “Big Fish” (2003), Arch Cummings in “The Good Shepherd” (2006) and Dr. Manhattan in “Watchmen” (2009). More recently he has portrayed Elgie in “Where’d You Go, Bernadette” (2019) and Jack Billings in “Hello Tomorrow!.”

Apple TV+ Paul Marks (Jon Hamm) Tech titan Paul Marks resembles a mix of Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos. He is CEO of Hyperion, a space exploration company that launches rockets. He made a name for himself through tech and coding, frequently collaborating with Stanford University and other Silicon Valley pipelines. Hamm is most well known for his portrayal of Don Draper in the TV show “Mad Men.” He played JB in “Million Dollar Arm” (2014), Bob Callahan in “Tag” (2018) and Admiral Beau Cyclone Simpson in “Top Gun: Maverick” (2022). Most recently he has appeared as the Archangel Gabriel in “Good Omens.” He will be seen as Roy Tillman in the upcoming season of “Fargo” and as Coach Carr in the “Mean Girls Musical” movie.

Karen Pittman plays Mia Jordan in “The Morning Show” Season 3 (Apple TV+) Mia Jordan (Karen Pittman) Mia Jordan has risen in the ranks at UBA since Season 1, becoming producer of “The Morning Show” after first latching onto Bradley’s star. Her composure in crazy situations and in dealing with the antics of all of the star players of UBA is admirable. She did have a history with Mitch, but that is long over now. Karen Pittman is known for playing Allison in “Untinkably Good Things” (2022), Dr. Nya Wallace in the Max “Sex and the City” reboot, “And Just Like That.” She has also appeared in Taylor Sheridan’s “Yellowstone” as Willa Hayes.

Greta Lee as Stella Bak in “The Morning Show” Season 3 (Apple TV+) Stella Bak (Greta Lee) Stella took over Cory’s position as head of the news division at UBA in Season 2. Cory brought her in as his replacement from the world of tech after UBA bought her startup company. Stella has a past with Paul Marks since they used to run in similar circles. Greta Lee is most well-known for her role as Nora in A24’s “Past Lives” (2023). She played Hae-Won in “Sisters” (2015), Teller #23 in “St. Vincent” (2014) and voiced Interesting Person #2 in “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” (2018). She voiced Bella in “Strays,” and she will star in “Tron: Ares” alongside Jared Leto.

Julianna Margulies as Laura Peterson in “The Morning Show” Season 3 Laura Peterson (Julianna Margulies) Laura Peterson got her start alongside Alex Levy, but she eventually headed to YDA to anchor their version of “The Morning Show” alongside Audra (Mindy Kaling). When Alex took time away from UBA in Season 2, Laura returned to anchor alongside Bradley. She kindled a relationship with Bradley in Season 2 as well. Julianna Margulies is known for playing Carol Hathaway on “ER,” Epps on “Ghost Ship” (2002), Claire Miller in “Snakes on a Plane” (2006) and Joyce Rizzo on “City Island” (2009). She also appeared in episodes of “Billions,” “The Hot Zone,” and “Dietland.”

Nicole Beharie plays Chris Hunter in “The Morning Show” Season 3 (Apple TV+) Christina Hunter (Nicole Beharie) Chris Hunter went from Olympic athlete (a la Michael Strahan) to a serious journalist at UBA. The mother of a young daughter brought her nerves of steel from the adrenaline-filled world of track and field to the high-stakes field of broadcast journalism. Beharie is most well-known for playing Rachel Robinson in “42” alongside Chadwick Boseman, who played the star baseball player Jackie Robinson. She also played Turquoise in “Miss Juneteenth” (2020), Marianne in “Shame” (2011) and Shakura Sumpter in “Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.” (2022).

Nestor Carbonell as Yanko Flores in “The Morning Show” Season 3 (Apple TV+) Yanko Flores (Néstor Carbonnell) Yanko Flores has been UBA’s weatherman for two full seasons of “The Morning Show,” but now he is anchoring “The Twist” alongside Chris Hunter. Yanko foiled Mitch Kessler in the first two seasons of the Apple TV+ dramedy with his consensual relationship with Claire (Bel Powley), a much younger staffer at the network. Yanko’s politics often poke others’ opinions and points of view. Néstor Carbonell is known for playing Luis Rivera in “Suddenly Susan,” Richard Alpert in “Lost,” Sheriff Alex Romero in “Bates Motel” and the Mayor in “The Dark Knight” (2008) and “The Dark Knight Rises” (2012) films that starred Christian Bale as Batman.