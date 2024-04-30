Patrick Mahomes Shows Up on ‘Monday Night Raw’ With Logan Paul as WWE Capitalizes on NFL Draft Hype | Video

The three-time Super Bowl champion arrived on the broadcast with YouTuber and now pro wrestler Logan Paul

Men with medium-toned skin on either side, a man with light-toned skin in the middle, standing outside in a parking lot next to a black car. The men are Damian Priest, Logan Paul and Patrick Mahomes.
Damian Priest, Logan Paul and Patrick Mahomes on WWE's "Monday Night Raw," April 29, 2024.

The world of professional wrestling is utilizing talk of the NFL draft, not to mention the recent hype over the WNBA draft and Caitlin Clark, to promote its own TV rosters. On Monday’s episode of “Raw,” Paul showed up on the broadcast with the Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs, as well as Paul’s fellow YouTuber/sidekick IShowSpeed.

This is the second night of WWE’s two-night draft. It involves storylines shifting wrestlers between the promotion’s two brands, Raw and SmackDown, as well as its developmental league, NXT. The shows maintain separate rosters, though there is some talent crossover between programs throughout the year.

Mahomes and Paul mingled with WWE’s current World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest and his group, the Judgment Day, which also includes performers Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor and J.D. McDonagh. Judgment Day were set to wrestle in Raw’s main event Monday, with Mahomes seeming to be a likely guest at ringside.

Paul has shown a remarkable athletic ability since beginning to wrestle for WWE, showing a natural aptitude and serving as a mainstream ambassador for the brand. He’s currently representing WWE holding its U.S. Championship.

This is also the last major scheduled brand draft, with talent switching between shows, ahead of “Raw” moving to Netflix next year. However, talent is occasionally moved between shows as needed for various storylines throughout the year. The show also specifically removed former champion Roman Reigns, who lost his championship at this year’s WrestleMania, from the draft, leaving it to be announced whether he will be a centerpiece of the show once it moves to Netflix.

Mike Roe

Mike Roe joined the staff as Weekend News Editor for TheWrap in 2023. Before that, he wrote “The 30 Rock Book” for publisher Abrams and won an L.A. Press Club award for his oral history of “30 Rock’s” “Werewolf Bar Mitzvah.” Previously, Mike spent more than a decade as a journalist for NPR station LAist/KPCC,…

