Netflix’s $5 Billion Rumble Into WWE’s ‘Monday Night Raw’ May Shake up Live Sports

Available to WrapPRO members

The deal could add pressure to the costs of sports rights for Netflix competitors

Roman Reigns and the WWE (TheWrap/Chris Smith/Getty Images)

Netflix is ready to rumble after closing a $5 billion, 10-year media rights agreement with TKO Group Inc. for WWE’s “Monday Night Raw,” a major step in advancing its live programming ambition as well as an opportunity for the streamer to shake up the live sports category that linear TV networks have long dominated.

As sports continue to shift to a streaming future, Netflix’s entry into the space is inevitable, analysts said, and will only add to the struggles for its pay TV competitors by creating upward pressure on rights costs going forward. 

Where it has scale, Netflix could outbid its legacy media competitors, including Disney’s ESPN, Comcast’s NBCUniversal, Warner Bros.

Lucas Manfredi

Lucas Manfredi joined TheWrap in November 2022 after four years at Fox Business. He can be reached at lucas.manfredi@thewrap.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.