Netflix has canceled its supernatural drama “The Order” after two seasons, series creator Dennis Heaton said in a pair of tweets Friday night.

“For two seasons I was honored to work with an incredible cast and crew on The Order for @netflix. It is one of the best experiences of my career. Unfortunately, we aren’t returning, but I will always cherish the memories and the props I stole. Thank you all for watching,” Heaton wrote.

He followed up with a hint of what might have been, had it been brought back for a third season: “PS – Jack was totally going to raise Alyssa from the dead, but she was going to come back wrong. Like, Pet Sematary wrong. Probably possessed by Zecchia. And a whole bunch of other corpses were coming back with her.”

Set in the fictional Belgrave University, “The Order” followed a college student who, out to avenge his mother’s death, “pledges a secret order and lands in a war between werewolves and practitioners of dark magic.”

Heaton has his fingers crossed for reuniting with the team down the line. “Honestly, who knows — in the back of my mind I’m hoping for a ten year reunion movie,” he said.

The show, which starred Jake Manley, Sarah Grey and Louriza Tronco, aired its Season 2 finale on June 18.