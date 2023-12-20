A year after the film premiered and was subsequently pulled from the Toronto International Film Festival, “The People’s Joker” will finally see the light of day. Altered Innocence has secured North American distribution rights for the queer coming-of-age superhero world parody from filmmaker Vera Drew, who directed, edited, co-wrote and stars in the film that reimagines the Joker’s origin story.

“The People’s Joker” will open at IFC Center in New York City on April 5.

Partly based on Drew’s life, the film was shot entirely on green screen and follows an aspiring clown grappling with her gender identity while unsuccessfully attempting to join the ranks of Gotham City’s sole comedy program in a world where comedy has been outlawed. Uniting with a ragtag team of rejects and misfits, Joker the Harlequin forms an illegal anti-comedy troupe that puts her on a collision course with the devious caped crusader controlling the city.

The film premiered at TIFF in 2022, but was subsequently pulled from the festival over “rights issues,” and the press release for Altered Innocence’s acquisition explicitly states that “The People’s Joker” is “in no way created by, endorsed by, or affiliated with DC Comics or any of its related companies.”

The cast for the film includes cameos from Tim Heidecker, Bob Odenkirk, Maria Bamford and Scott Auckerman, with Lynn Downey, Nathan Faustyn and Kane Distler rounding out the ensemble.

“Vera Drew has taken her own life experiences and traumas to craft an entirely new genre of cinema that blurs the lines between documentary, coming-of-age film, and parody,” said Altered Innocence founder Frank Jaffe. “We couldn’t be more thrilled to champion this bold, intelligent, and hilarious piece of queer cinema that audiences around the globe have fallen in love with.”

“I am absolutely thrilled and humbled that Altered Innocence is helping me bring The People’s Joker to theaters this spring,” said Drew on the acquisition. “This movie started as a DIY community project for queer artists and I made it with my friends to process what it was like coming out as a trans woman working in the film and TV industry. It has been a long road freeing The People’s Joker and finding a release plan that rings true to the queer, anarchist spirit we had while making it. What better home than among Altered Innocence’s catalog of gorgeously gay and deliciously edgy films.”

The film is produced by Joey Lyons (HBO’s John Early: Now More Than Ever) and executive produced by Richie Doyle (DAD & STEP-DAD), Conor Hannon (FX’s Dear Mama), and Riccardo Maddalosso.

The deal was negotiated by Billy Offer from UTA and Lindsay Cohen of Rise Management on behalf of the filmmaker and Frank Jaffe for Altered Innocence. Vera Drew is repped by Lindsay Cohen of Rise Management.