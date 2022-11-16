Netflix on Wednesday released the debut trailer for “The Recruit,” a spy adventure series that follows young CIA agent Owen Hendricks — played by “To All the Boys” alum Noah Centineo — whose first week on the job turns in a deadly action-packed mission.

The one-hour spy series will premiere with eight episodes on Friday, Dec. 16. Other cast members include Fivel Stewart, Vondie Curtis Hall, Kristian Bruun, Aarti Mann, Colton Dunn and Daniel Quincy Annoh. eOne is the studio it will be produced under.

“‘The Recruit’ centers around Owen Hendricks, a young CIA lawyer whose first week on the job turns upside down when he discovers a threatening letter by former asset Max Meladze (Laura Haddock), who plans to expose the agency unless they exonerate her of a serious crime. Owen quickly becomes entangled in a dangerous and often absurd world of power politics and mischievous players, as he travels the world in hopes of completing his assignment and making a mark at the CIA,” reads a description of the show.

In addition to Centineo starring as the show’s lead, he is also named as one of the executive producers alongside Doug Liman, Gene Klein, David Bartis and Adam Ciralsky. Alexi Hawley, who created the show will serve as an executive producer and showrunner.

Watch the trailer in the video above.