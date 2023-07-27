‘The Righteous Gemstones’ Renewed Ahead of Season 3 Finale

Ahead of its Season 3 finale, “The Righteous Gemstones” has been renewed for a fourth season on HBO. The nine-episode current season is set to conclude Sunday.

“Get ready for more of the hilarious adrenaline ride that is ‘The Righteous Gemstones.’ As this truly biblical season comes to a close on Sunday night, I am delighted to announce that we are picking up a fourth season,” Amy Gravitt, executive vice president of HBO programming and head of HBO and Max comedy series, said.

At the moment, it’s unknown when Season 4 is expected to premiere.

“The Righteous Gemstones” is the third HBO series from Danny McBride. The religiously focused comedy follows a dysfunctional family of televangelists who run a megachurch set in the Carolinas. The first two seasons revolved around the three Gemstone children — Jesse (Danny McBride), Judy (Edi Patterson) and Kelvin (Adam DeVine) — untangling their various crimes and misdeeds as they vie to take over their father Eli’s (John Goodman) empire.

In Season 3, the trio finally gets their wish. In the wake of the war for power seen on “Succession,” “The Righteous Gemstones” took a firm look at what would happen when their own under-qualified, nepotistic choices overtook the family business. True to form for any McBride show, the end result is filled with secrets, misunderstandings and increasingly ridiculous and vulgar insults.

In addition to the aforementioned actors, “The Righteous Gemstones” stars Walton Goggins as Baby Billy Freeman — better known as Uncle Baby Billy — Cassidy Freeman as Jesse’s wife Amber; Tim Baltz as Judy’s husband BJ; and Tony Cavalero as Kelvin’s ex-Satanist roommate Keefe. Skyler Gisondo, Kelton DuMont and Gavin Munn also star as Jesse’s three sons, known as Gideon, Pontius and Abraham, respectively. Jennifer Nettles stars as Aimee-Leigh Gemstone, Eli’s deceased wife who often appears in flashbacks.

Over its three seasons, the series has maintained an impressive roster of recurring and guest talent. Eric Andre, Jessica Lowe, Dermot Mulroney, Jason Schwartzman, Eric Roberts, Steve Zahn, Iliza Shlesinger, Casey Wilson, Macaulay Culkin and Joe Jonas have all appeared in the series. Season 1 even included a role for Marla Maples, the actress and TV personality who was the second wife of Donald Trump.

“The Righteous Gemstones” is created and written by McBride, who also created “Eastbound & Down” and “Vice Principals.” McBride, Jody Hill and David Gordon Green all serve as executive producers in addition to John Carcieri, Jeff Fradley and Brandon James. Jonathan Watson serves as co-executive producer. David Brightbill produces with Kevin Barnett, Edi Patterson and Chris Pappas as consulting producers.