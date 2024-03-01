‘The Tourist’ Season 2 Cast and Character Guide

(CREDIT: Netflix)

Danielle Macdonald as Helen Chambers

The former Aussie police officer has been traveling the globe with Elliot when they decide to go to Ireland to contact the family he doesn’t remember. Although she’s no longer in uniform, Helen’s detective skills come in handy as they realize they’re in over their heads with two warring clans. The actress’ other credits include “Unbelievable,” “Bird Box” and “Poker Face.”

Jamie Dornan as Elliot Stanley

Elliot, who still can’t recall his life before he got to Australia, walks right into a long-running clan vendetta in Ireland, which has him running for his life. Dornan is also known for the mystery series “The Fall,” Kenneth Branagh’s 2021 film “Belfast” and the “Fifty Shades” movies.

Greg Larsen as Ethan Krum

Ethan, Helen’s ex-boyfriend, decides he has some unresolved business with her and flies all the way to Ireland to work it out, welcome or not. The Australian comedian is also known for the sketch comedy series “At Home Alone Together.”

Conor MacNeill as Detective Ruairi Slater

Slater is a quirky local officer who comes to Helen’s aid when Elliot disappears. Naturally, he has some dark secrets of his own. MacNeill is also known for playing Kenny Kilblane on “Industry.”

Olwen Fouéré as Niamh Cassidy

Niamh Cassidy is Elliot’s fierce mother, whom Helen isn’t sure she can trust. You may have seen her in the films “Mandy,” “The Northman” or “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.”

Francis Magee as Frank McDonnell

Frank is the ruthless head of the McDonnells, who have been locked in a bitter feud with the Cassidys for generations. Magee previously played Yoren on “Game of Thrones” and appeared in the films “Layer Cake” and “Rogue One.”

Diarmaid Murtagh as Donal McDonnell

Donal is one of the McDonnells who have a personal beef with Elliot, although Elliot himself doesn’t remember the reason for the bad blood. Diarmaid Murtagh also played Leif on “Vikings” and William “Buck” MacKenzie on “Outlander.”

Mark McKenna is Fergal McDonnell

The actor, whose credits include “One of Us Is Lying” and “Wayne,” plays the youngest of the McDonnell clan, who isn’t quite as prone to violence as his elders.

Victoria Haralabidou as Lena Pascal

The actress, who previously appeared on the Showtime series “Wakefield,” returns as Lena Pascal, a woman from Elliot’s past who still has a score to settle.