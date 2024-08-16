Here Are All the Songs in Netflix’s ‘The Union’

Mark Wahlberg and Halle Berry team up for flirtatious action antics in Netflix’s “The Union,” and they do it all to a soundtrack jam-packed with crowd-pleasing needle drops. Wahlberg stars as Mike, a Jersey construction worker who goes from building bridges to dodging bullets when his high school girlfriend Roxanne (Berry) shows up unexpectedly and brings him into a covert intelligence agency called The Union.
The film wastes no time dropping track after track of familiar songs full of classic rock, pop and R&B classics, from a couple of Jersey essentials by Bruce Springsteen to Bill Withers and Pat Benatar. And, of course, as all things in the Brat Summer of 2024 must, it also has a Charli XCX song. Check out the complete list of songs on “The Union” soundtrack below.
“The Union” Soundtrack List
- “Lovely Day” by Bill Withers
- “The Promised Land” by Bruce Springsteen
- “Big Road Blues” by Colin James
- “Running on Empty” by Jackson Browne
- “Down on the Corner” by Creedence Clearwater Revival
- “What I Like About You” by The Romantics
- “Jersey Girl (Live)” by Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band
- “Yuck” by Charli XCX
- “Messin’ Up My Mind” by Fletcher C. Johnson
- “I Won’t Grow Up” Written by Mark Charlap and Carolyn Leigh
- “Like Exploding Stones” by Kurt Vile
- “Party Diva” by Deeper Purpose
- “All I Need (DJ-Kicks)” by Jayda G
- “Another Night” by Real McCoy
- “Money on the Dash” by Elley Duhé and Whethan
- “Hit Me With Your Best Shot” by Pat Benatar
- “This Will Be (An Everlasting Love)” by Natalie Cole
- “Ooh Child” by Levitation Room
“The Union” Score
If you’re looking for composer Rupert Gregson-Williams’ “The Union” score, you can listen below.
“The Union” is now streaming on Netflix.
