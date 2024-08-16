Here Are All the Songs in Netflix’s ‘The Union’

Mark Wahlberg and Halle Berry team up for flirtatious action antics in Netflix’s “The Union,” and they do it all to a soundtrack jam-packed with crowd-pleasing needle drops. Wahlberg stars as Mike, a Jersey construction worker who goes from building bridges to dodging bullets when his high school girlfriend Roxanne (Berry) shows up unexpectedly and brings him into a covert intelligence agency called The Union.

The film wastes no time dropping track after track of familiar songs full of classic rock, pop and R&B classics, from a couple of Jersey essentials by Bruce Springsteen to Bill Withers and Pat Benatar. And, of course, as all things in the Brat Summer of 2024 must, it also has a Charli XCX song. Check out the complete list of songs on “The Union” soundtrack below.

“The Union” Soundtrack List

“Lovely Day” by Bill Withers

“The Promised Land” by Bruce Springsteen

“Big Road Blues” by Colin James

“Running on Empty” by Jackson Browne

“Down on the Corner” by Creedence Clearwater Revival

“What I Like About You” by The Romantics

“Jersey Girl (Live)” by Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band

“Yuck” by Charli XCX

“Messin’ Up My Mind” by Fletcher C. Johnson

“I Won’t Grow Up” Written by Mark Charlap and Carolyn Leigh

“Like Exploding Stones” by Kurt Vile

“Party Diva” by Deeper Purpose

“All I Need (DJ-Kicks)” by Jayda G

“Another Night” by Real McCoy

“Money on the Dash” by Elley Duhé and Whethan

“Hit Me With Your Best Shot” by Pat Benatar

“This Will Be (An Everlasting Love)” by Natalie Cole

“Ooh Child” by Levitation Room

“The Union” Score

If you’re looking for composer Rupert Gregson-Williams’ “The Union” score, you can listen below.

“The Union” is now streaming on Netflix.