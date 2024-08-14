Halle Berry said Blake Lively asked her if she’d be down to reprise her role as X-Men character Storm in “Deadpool & Wolverine,” however, the film’s lead actor Ryan Reynolds never did.

“No,” Berry said simply in response to Comic Book questioning if anyone reached out to her to join the Marvel flick. But she said she did happen to discuss the idea of her reprising the role with Reynolds’ wife.

“Blake [Lively] asked me one time, I ran into her at a Marc Jacobs fashion show, and she said, ‘Would you ever be in my husband’s movie as Storm?’ I said, ‘Yeah, if he asked me,’ but he never asked me.”

Berry’s appearance in the film would have complemented the many other surprise MCU cameo appearances, which included Blade (Wesley Snipes), Elektra (Jennifer Garner), Human Torch (Chris Evans) and more.

While fans know Berry well for her role as the DC character Catwoman, she is lovingly remembered for playing the atmokinetic superhero Storm, Professor X’s right-hand woman. She starred as Storm in the original film “X-Men,” and continued to play her in several sequels, including “X2: M-Men United,” “X-Men: The Last Stand” and “X-Men: Days of Future Past.”

“Deadpool & Wolverine” premiered in theaters on July 26.