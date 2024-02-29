The hosts of “The View” aren’t exactly sad to see Mitch McConnell stepping down from senate leadership, but Alyssa Farah Griffin did have a few words of caution on Thursday morning: “trust the enemy you know.”

In setting up the topic, moderator Whoopi Goldberg kept things simple, asking the table if they’ll miss McConnell at all. The answer was, unsurprisingly, a resounding no, with host Joy Behar joking that “I will miss him like I miss bird flu. Is that clear enough?”

The women all agreed that McConnell was instrumental in helping Donald Trump during his presidency, particularly when it came to filling Supreme Court seats with conservative justices. That said, host Alyssa Farah Griffin feels certain that McConnell’s replacement won’t be any better. In fact, they’ll likely be worse.

“My caution would be this: maybe trust the enemy you know,” she said. “Who you are gonna get in Mitch McConnell’s place will be more extreme. They will not support aid to Ukraine most likely, and it is somebody that — Biden, I thought it was a very thoughtful statement, [McConnell] was willing to work with the White House at times, other times not, I will give you that.”

Farah Griffin also encouraged McConnell to use his newfound freedom from the senate to actually denounce Trump altogether, and reveal everything he heard and saw while working with the legally troubled ex-president.

“Why not, in this moment, just say what you truly know?” Farah Griffin said. “They haven’t spoken in three years, this would be a moment for McConnell to say ‘This is not the right direction for our country, I’m not supporting Donald Trump.’”

Farah Griffin also reminded viewers that Trump said disparaging things about McConnell’s wife, just like he did to Ted Cruz, and Whoopi agreed that those statements alone should’ve pushed McConnell to split from Trump.

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.