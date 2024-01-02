With Donald Trump now off the primary ballots in two states, at least for the time being, “The View” host Alyssa Farah Griffin is concerned — mostly because she predicts that, if Trump still somehow manages to win in 2024, he will then “weaponize” the ability to remove candidates from a ballot.

To kick off the new year of Hot Topics, the women of “The View” largely expressed their support of the decision of Colorado and Maine to remove Trump from the primary ballots. Host Sunny Hostin, a former federal prosecutor, noted that it’s just plain “black-letter constitutional law.”

But, both Sara Haines and Farah Griffin had some concerns, with Farah Griffin admitting she’s “very conflicted” on the states’ decisions, particularly as a conservative herself.

“When we look at the law, you think of the precedent that it sets,” Farah Griffin explained. “So say that this ends up holding; Donald Trump, if he, God forbid, becomes President about this time next year, he could weaponize that same ruling to keep Democrats off the ballot.”

She continued, “In the same way that he says Joe Biden is a threat to democracy, he’s gonna say ‘This Democrat engaged in insurrection, and I’m taking them off the ballot.’”

When her co-hosts argued that Democrats wouldn’t actually do anything that constitutes that kind of action, Farah Griffin argued that it would come down to the interpretation of officials — who Trump would likely appoint himself.

“If he has Secretaries of State, or he has judges that he appointed who are loyal to him, they will weaponize the same decision,” she fired back.

