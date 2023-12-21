Colbert Says Trump Was Booted From Colorado Ballot for ‘the Same Reason I’m Not Letting My Appendix Back’ | Video

Unsurprisingly, Stephen Colbert is a huge fan of the Colorado Supreme Court ruling that Donald Trump isn’t qualified to run for president again. And on Wednesday’s “The Late Show,” Colbert explained that it makes sense because “it’s the same reason I’m not letting my appendix back into my abdomen.”

For those catching up, on Tuesday, the Centennial State’s highest court declared that Trump should be removed from the state’s 2024 presidential ballot due to his actions before and during the Jan. 6 capitol attack. The 4-3 decision cited the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which forbids traitors or anyone who has ever waged an insurrection from holding elected office.

Also, Colbert was recently hospitalized due to appendicitis.

So, during his Wednesday monologue, Colbert noted how Fox News anchors and pundits are freaking out about the situation. After showing a clip in which more than one of them, clearly using agreed-upon talking points, declared the decision to be extremely “undemocratic” or “antidemocratic,” Colbert countered.

“Removing the guy who tried to overthrow a democratic election is actually pro-democratic. That’s like saying it’s anti-hens to keep the fox out of the henhouse. ‘Let the chickens decide whether he finds them delicious,’” Colbert joked.

“Let’s be clear here,” Colbert continued, getting serious for a second. “The Colorado Supreme Court did not kick Trump off the ballot. The United States Constitution kicked Trump off the ballot. As conservative judge and constitutional expert, Michael luttig said, ‘the 14th Amendment is a valid provision of the Constitution. It has to remain in force. That’s what the judges in the Colorado Supreme Court have done.’”

“Yes, the 14th Amendment says if you tried to destroy our democracy, you can’t come back and try again. It’s the same reason I’m not letting my appendix back into my abdomen no matter how well it polls in Iowa,” Colbert concluded. Watch the clip below.