Colbert Says Trump Was Booted From Colorado Ballot for ‘the Same Reason I’m Not Letting My Appendix Back’ | Video

“The Late Show” host is very much in favor of the Colorado Supreme Court

Stephen Colbert Colorado Donald Trump
CBS

Unsurprisingly, Stephen Colbert is a huge fan of the Colorado Supreme Court ruling that Donald Trump isn’t qualified to run for president again. And on Wednesday’s “The Late Show,” Colbert explained that it makes sense because “it’s the same reason I’m not letting my appendix back into my abdomen.”

For those catching up, on Tuesday, the Centennial State’s highest court declared that Trump should be removed from the state’s 2024 presidential ballot due to his actions before and during the Jan. 6 capitol attack. The 4-3 decision cited the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which forbids traitors or anyone who has ever waged an insurrection from holding elected office.

Also, Colbert was recently hospitalized due to appendicitis.

So, during his Wednesday monologue, Colbert noted how Fox News anchors and pundits are freaking out about the situation. After showing a clip in which more than one of them, clearly using agreed-upon talking points, declared the decision to be extremely “undemocratic” or “antidemocratic,” Colbert countered.

“Removing the guy who tried to overthrow a democratic election is actually pro-democratic. That’s like saying it’s anti-hens to keep the fox out of the henhouse. ‘Let the chickens decide whether he finds them delicious,’” Colbert joked.

Trump Colorado Supreme Court
Read Next
Trump Pulled From Colorado Ballot Citing 14th Amendment Ban on Insurrectionists

“Let’s be clear here,” Colbert continued, getting serious for a second. “The Colorado Supreme Court did not kick Trump off the ballot. The United States Constitution kicked Trump off the ballot. As conservative judge and constitutional expert, Michael luttig said, ‘the 14th Amendment is a valid provision of the Constitution. It has to remain in force. That’s what the judges in the Colorado Supreme Court have done.’”

“Yes, the 14th Amendment says if you tried to destroy our democracy, you can’t come back and try again. It’s the same reason I’m not letting my appendix back into my abdomen no matter how well it polls in Iowa,” Colbert concluded. Watch the clip below.

Post by @colbertlateshow
View on Threads
Michael Cohen MSNBC
Read Next
Michael Cohen Believes Trump Hasn't Read 'Mein Kampf,' but Only Because 'Donald Doesn't Read' | Video

Ross A. Lincoln

Ross joined TheWrap as a news editor in 2017; he was previously associate editor at Deadline from 2015-2017, and before that comics editor at The Escapist, and features editor at Game Front. As a writer, in addition to TheWrap his bylines can be found at Deadline, Box Office, The Los Angeles Times, LA Weekly, The…

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.