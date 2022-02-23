‘The View’ Host Joy Behar Likens ‘Traitorous’ GOP to Fascists: ‘We Are Now Becoming the People We Fought’ (Video)

Joy Behar rarely has any kind words for the GOP, but on Wednesday’s episode of “The View” she got particularly blunt, suggesting the party is embracing fascism.

Her words came as the panel was discussing the ongoing situation between Russia and Ukraine, and Donald Trump’s praise of Vladimir Putin’s handling of the situation. Calling the Russian president a “genius” this week, Trump also claimed that “this never would have happened with us. Had I been in office? Not even thinkable. This would never have happened.”

“No, you would have sold the country but that’s something else,” Whoopi Goldberg, “The View’s” moderator, immediately retorted after the clip.

Behar readily agreed with Whoopi, calling Trump’s words “the dumbest remark.” You can watch the full segment from “The View” in the video above.

“A lot of people in the GOP right now are buying this lie, that he would have solved the problem,” Behar said. “He would have said, ‘Here. Here is Ukraine, take it. And I’m gonna build a casino there any minute now.'”

Beyond Trump himself, Behar expressed her upset with anyone who believes his words.

“The traitorous behavior that’s going on right now on the right is just, it’s unbelievable to me,” Behar added. “For having grown up in a country that fought this fascism, we are now becoming the people that we fought!”