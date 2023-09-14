If President Biden wants Black voters to come out in support of him in 2024, he better not be thinking of running without Kamala Harris — at least, that’s what “The View” host Sunny Hostin argued on Thursday.

Her assertion came as she and her co-hosts discussed an interview Sen. Nancy Pelosi gave CNN this week, in which she was asked point-blank (twice) by Anderson Cooper if she thinks Kamala Harris is the best running mate for Biden in 2024. In response, Pelosi replied that “he thinks so, and that’s what matters,” and lauded Harris for being “politically astute.”

Hostin pointed out that, in 2020, Biden earned 91% percent of the Black vote, and swore that Black people would come out and support him again — if Kamala Harris is his running mate.

“I would be very careful, President Biden, about getting rid of Kamala Harris. Because we will not support you,” she said bluntly. “We will not vote for you.”

Of course, there’s been no real indication that Biden plans to drop Harris as a running mate, and that was something Whoopi jumped on immediately, pointing out that it’s virtually never happened to any VP. Host Alyssa Farah Griffin agreed, reassuring the table that “it’s a lot of Washington speculation.”

Still, Hostin reiterated her point, saying “if Biden gets rid of Kamala Harris, and inserts someone else, he will lose the Black vote.”

When Farah Griffin questioned if that would be the case, even if he selected another Black woman, Hostin was blunt: “We are not interchangeable.”

“I don’t want to white-splain, but you might be underestimating the Black community voter,” Behar shot back, which Hostin immediately shut down.