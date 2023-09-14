Whoopi Goldberg brought “The View” to an abrupt halt on Thursday morning, when she stopped mid-sentence — a sentence about politics of all things — to ask co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin if she’s pregnant.

The day’s Hot Topics discussion kicked off with the women discussing Mitt Romney’s announcement that he doesn’t plan to retire, and applauding the decision, but mourning the “rot” of the Republican party. But, as Whoopi was giving her insights on the state of things, she suddenly got distracted.

“The toughest thing for me has been to watch the disregard for people — are you pregnant?” she said, visibly startling Farah Griffin, and earning an outburst of laughter from the audience.

“No! Oh my god!” Farah Griffin said clutching her chest, before hiding her immediately flushed cheeks. “You can’t say that when my mother-in-law is here, who’s been dying for me to get pregnant!”

Farah Griffin was in good spirits through her surprise, but host Sunny Hostin was stunned into silence for a moment, with her mouth agape. Even Joy Behar asked Whoopi, “Why would you say that?”

When Farah Griffin asked if she looks pregnant, Whoopi admitted that she suddenly “just got a vibe” about it, but apologized for calling it out. At that point, Hostin got excited, asking “can we take bets at the table?”

For her part, Alyssa Farah Griffin rolled with it, laughing through the moment.

“I’m very open to being pregnant soon, I am not blessed to be pregnant yet,” she said. “My husband and I are thinking about it.”

That said, Farah Griffin joked that she’d take a pregnancy test when she got home, just to be sure.

You can watch the moment in the video above.