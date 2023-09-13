House Speaker Kevin McCarthy directed house committees to open an impeachment inquiry into President Biden on Tuesday, bowing to pressure from far right members of the House. But ABC’s “The View” host Alyssa Farah Griffin doesn’t think it’ll do much. On Wednesday, she asserted that the impeachment will be “dead on arrival” in the Senate.

Though Farah Griffin admitted that she does “think there’s impropriety related to Biden’s involvement with Hunter” and that “there’s been some misrepresentations” of it, she noted that there has been no actual evidence presented of President Biden himself committing any crimes.

“I have yet to see — and this is me, Alyssa Farah — something that’s evidence of a crime. The bar is high crimes and misdemeanors for impeachment,” she said. “And let me just tell you, I know Congress very well — this is dead on arrival in the Senate. There are not 65 votes to convict Joe Biden.”

Meanwhile, host Joy Behar couldn’t get over the reaction from far right Republicans who actually wanted the impeachment inquiry. In the hours following McCarthy’s announcement, Congressman Matt Gaetz gave a speech on the House floor openly threatening McCarthy’s job, saying he hasn’t gone far enough, and needs to be brought “into immediate, total compliance.”

HOUSE GOP LAUNCHES BIDEN IMPEACHMENT INQUIRY: #TheView co-hosts weigh in after House Speaker Kevin McCarthy announced Tuesday he was ordering House Republicans to move ahead with an impeachment inquiry into Pres. Biden. https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/FJGayzVVvs — The View (@TheView) September 13, 2023

“Is there anything more pathetic than this Kevin McCarthy, who is beholden to the dumbest wing in his party?” Behar mocked. “I mean, can you imagine anybody in Congress speaking to Nancy Pelosi like that? She would smack ’em down in two seconds!”

You can watch the full discussion from “The View” in the video above.