House Speaker Kevin McCarthy signaled this week that he plans to endorse an impeachment inquiry into President Biden, and though MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” crew thinks it’s simply a vendetta fueled by “crackpots,” they also think it might just be “the White House’s dream” in the long term.

Discussing the issue during Tuesday morning’s episode, panelist Eugene Robinson speculated that McCarthy is only going along with the impeachment inquiry — despite there being no evidence of crimes committed by President Biden — to appease people he made deals with during his excruciatingly long path to becoming Speaker.

Robinson guessed that McCarthy “he thinks he’s out of a job if he doesn’t” endorse the inquiry, but also argued that said inquiry will do nothing but unite Democrats.

“This perhaps keeps Kevin McCarthy his job for a while, but it turns off independents,” he said. “And it’s going to make Democrats and Democratic leaning independents rally around Joe Biden. It’s just, it’s going to do that.”

He continued, “It’s going to be a kind of jolt of energy for the Democratic side. Energy fueled by outrage that in the long run, is not good for the Republican Party and its prospects, I believe.”

Host Joe Scarborough largely agreed, telling co-host Mika Brzezinski that, at this point, “the question is, how much can these Republicans swing voters [and] independents take?”

Scarborough then laid out a laundry list of events that Republicans have had to endure, from January 6, to Republican politicians’ responses to January 6, to Donald Trump being found liable for sexual battery and defamation, and more.

“And now you’ve got an impeachment [of Biden], simply because the craziest people on the back benches in the House of Representatives are demanding that Kevin McCarthy call for an impeachment,” Scarborough mocked. “This is the White House’s dream.”

You can watch the full discussion from “Morning Joe” in the video above.