Donald Trump challenged President Biden, Rupert Murdoch and more to a mental acuity test in another angry Truth Social rant, fueled by the confidence of “acing” his last one. But, as MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” hosts argued, this idea would definitely “not work out well” for Trump “on so many levels.”

Trump’s latest screed came Sunday in response to a new poll from the Wall Street Journal, which asked voters for their thoughts on both Biden and Trump’s age and mental state, in relation to being president again.

“In a phony and probably rigged Wall Street Journal poll, coming out of nowhere to softened [sic] the mental incompetence blow that is so obvious with Crooked Joe Biden, they ask about my age and mentality,” Trump wrote. “Where did that come from?”

“Well, we could play you about an hour worth of clips and show you where it came from,” host Joe Scarborough interrupted Monday with a laugh as Mika Brzezinski read the post aloud. “Or, show you trying to walk down the stage at West Point.”

Trump also wrote that, “A few years ago I was the only one to agree to a mental acuity test, & ACED IT” — something that Scarborough once again found a bit funny.

“Dude,” Scarborough mocked. “You said ‘horse, cow, woman, pig, camera’ or something. And the fact that you call that acing it shows just how wobbly things must be for you.”

Scarborough added that challenging Biden and Murdoch “would not work out well for Donald Trump on so many levels,” and marveled at how Trump is still the leading Republican candidate when he’s “howling at the moon, saying crazy stuff every day.”

But, Rev. Al Sharpton had a theory on that one.

“The advantage that Trump has, is when you start off a little strange, it’s harder to gauge that you’ve gotten stranger,” he said. “I mean, we look at Biden, who has started off normal, and start saying ‘is he acting off?’”

He continued, “Trump started off, so as harder for people to catch up with how off he’s really gotten, because he was never really that stable and centered in the first place, as we would judge being stable and centered.”

You can watch the full discussion from “Morning Joe” in the video above.