‘The View’: Whoopi Earns Huge Celebration After She Jokingly Tells Alyssa Farah Griffin ‘You in Danger Girl’ | Video

The hosts of “The View” often try to get moderator Whoopi Goldberg to utter some of her more famous movie lines, and on Wednesday morning, they succeeded. The host was met with a huge celebration, after she jokingly told Alyssa Farah Griffin that “you in danger, girl.”

The moment came toward the very end of the first Hot Topic of the day, as the women once again discussed potential alternatives to President Joe Biden and Donald Trump in the 2024 election. When it finally came time for Goldberg’s input, she noted that party affiliation really doesn’t matter much to her.

“I want whoever’s going to stand for us, the American people,” she said. “I don’t mind Republican, Democrat. I don’t mind it, because it gives us an argument. But when you are not taking us into consideration, and it’s about holding onto power, you’re a danger, all of you.”

Of course, that sounds pretty close to the Oscar winner’s famous line as Oda Mae Brown in “Ghost,” when she tells Demi Moore, “Molly, you in danger, girl.” So, Sunny Hostin went ahead and said the line herself. But, when Hostin did it, Goldberg did too.

“You in danger, girl!” she told Farah Griffin heartily.

That prompted host Sara Haines to yell out “Yes!” repeatedly, while pumping her arms and giving Goldberg a hug. “She finally said it,” Joy Behar echoed.

