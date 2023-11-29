‘The View’: Whoopi Earns Huge Celebration After She Jokingly Tells Alyssa Farah Griffin ‘You in Danger Girl’ | Video

“She finally said it,” the ABC hosts joke

the-view-whoopi-sara-haines
The View

The hosts of “The View” often try to get moderator Whoopi Goldberg to utter some of her more famous movie lines, and on Wednesday morning, they succeeded. The host was met with a huge celebration, after she jokingly told Alyssa Farah Griffin that “you in danger, girl.”

The moment came toward the very end of the first Hot Topic of the day, as the women once again discussed potential alternatives to President Joe Biden and Donald Trump in the 2024 election. When it finally came time for Goldberg’s input, she noted that party affiliation really doesn’t matter much to her.

“I want whoever’s going to stand for us, the American people,” she said. “I don’t mind Republican, Democrat. I don’t mind it, because it gives us an argument. But when you are not taking us into consideration, and it’s about holding onto power, you’re a danger, all of you.”

the-view-alyssa
Read Next
'The View' Host Alyssa Farah Griffin Says There's No 'Fear Factor' in Those Who Still Back Trump: 'It Is Literally Good for Their Bottom Line' | Video

Of course, that sounds pretty close to the Oscar winner’s famous line as Oda Mae Brown in “Ghost,” when she tells Demi Moore, “Molly, you in danger, girl.” So, Sunny Hostin went ahead and said the line herself. But, when Hostin did it, Goldberg did too.

“You in danger, girl!” she told Farah Griffin heartily.

That prompted host Sara Haines to yell out “Yes!” repeatedly, while pumping her arms and giving Goldberg a hug. “She finally said it,” Joy Behar echoed.

You can watch the moment from “The View” in the video above.

Andi Ortiz

Joining TheWrap in 2021, Andi has covered film, television, and all things niche since her arrival. Her heart lies in genre projects, like superheroes and fantasy, but she has also found a groove in covering late night television and, of all things, The View. Prior to joining TheWrap, Andi was an on-air radio personality and…

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.