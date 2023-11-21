As Donald Trump continues to seek reelection despite having literal months of courtroom appearances in front of him, and more allies turning him every few weeks, the women of “The View” remain baffled by how people still support him. But, his former employee Alyssa Farah Griffin has one theory.

Though many of his former aides and allies have spoken out, the ABC hosts wondered on Tuesday why Republicans continue to stick with him, and how he’s the current frontrunner for the party in 2024. Farah Griffin jumped on the topic first, armed with a blunt answer.

“It is money and power,” she said. “So there is a multibillion dollar industry around Donald Trump, in a way that never existed with really any other politician in our lifetime. Yes, he controls the RNC and the other party committees, the NRSC, the NRCC.”

She continued, “But he also — there is a revolving door of basically political influencers who came about during the Trump era, through him platforming them and him amplifying them. People like the Charlie Kirks and the Candace Owenses, they wouldn’t have existed without the MAGA side of things.”

And of course, when on-air personalities do well, the networks they’re on do well. So, by Farah Griffin’s guess, it doesn’t actually come down to fear of speaking out; people are just playing strategically.

“People are making so much money off of him, despite the fact that he’s lost for Republicans since 2018,” she said. “I think at the end of the day, it’s not so much even the fear factor. It is literally good for their bottom line.”

You can watch the full conversation from “The View” in the video above.