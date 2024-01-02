Whoopi Goldberg was surprised with the news that she’s related to a former NFL star on Tuesday’s episode of “The View,” but the reveal was met with some confusion, as she didn’t immediately recognize the name: Tony Gonzalez.

The moment came as the ABC talk show welcomed Professor Henry Louis Gates Jr., host of the PBS show “Finding Your Roots.” The show first launched in 2012, and is regularly responsible for revealing unexpected familial ties between celebrities. So, Gates brought one such surprise with him to the show.

Recalling how Whoopi was on the show at a time when “we didn’t have the sophisticated tests that we now use for DNA,” Gates revealed that the ABC host has a newfound DNA cousin.

“Is it you?” Whoopi joked.

Gates admitted that “I wish it were,” but no. In fact, Whoopi is apparently related to former Kansas City Chiefs tight end Tony Gonzalez.

As Gates revealed the name, there was a light smattering of gasps from the audience, but a befuddled look from Whoopi herself. So, her co-host Sara Haines explained that he’s a football player as photos of Gonzalez were put up on screen.

“That’s my cousin?!” Whoopi said incredulously, as Sunny Hostin noted “he is smokin’!”

As her co-hosts continued to coo over Gonzalez’s looks and joke that “we’d like to come to your family dinners,” Whoopi preened a bit, before laughing at the situation.

At the end of the show though, the host found a few words for the reveal, inviting Gonzalez to stop by.

“Cousin Tony, come see me here!” she said to close out the episode. “We’d like to have you here at ‘The View,’ Tony Gonzalez. Come on.”

“The View” airs daily at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.