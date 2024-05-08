The hosts of “The View” took a little time to rib their own colleague Sunny Hostin on Wednesday morning, after fellow talk show host Sherri Shepherd got a little wound up talking about Hostin’s son. In the end, Whoopi even asked Sunny if she’d be OK with Shepherd trying to shoot her shot.

The question came up as part of a discussion the women had about Anne Hathaway’s “The Idea of You,” now streaming on Prime Video, in which she stars as a 40-yer-old single mom who develops a romance with a 24-year-old boy band singer.

And, for the ABC hosts, the concept wasn’t exactly something they disagreed with, specifically as far as age gaps go.

“That whole idea should be trending because, sexually speaking … men and women peak — women peak older, sexually, and men peak younger,” Joy Behar said. “So do the math, you know?”

Meanwhile, Whoopi argued on behalf of older men, saying that “they know their way around. You don’t have to explain a lot of stuff. You may have to point stuff out, but you don’t have to explain it.”

Eventually, Behar pointed out that, during Hostin’s appearance on Sherri Shepherd’s talk show, Shepherd went “out of her mind over” Hostin’s 21-year-old son, Gabriel. They even pulled up pictures of him from Instagram, where he is shirtless on the beach.

“I’m used to that with him but, yeah,” Hostin said, hiding her face and cracking up, staying mostly silent on the topic at large. But, Whoopi made sure to sneak in her question before they went to break.

“So you’re OK if Sherri calls him?” she ribbed, with Behar adding that Shepherd might actually do it.

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.