‘The View’: Whoopi Asks Sunny Hostin if She’d Be OK With Sherri Shepherd Calling Her 21-Year-Old Son

According to the ABC hosts, Shepherd went “out of her mind” over how attractive Hostin’s son is

the-view-whoopi-goldberg
The View

The hosts of “The View” took a little time to rib their own colleague Sunny Hostin on Wednesday morning, after fellow talk show host Sherri Shepherd got a little wound up talking about Hostin’s son. In the end, Whoopi even asked Sunny if she’d be OK with Shepherd trying to shoot her shot.

The question came up as part of a discussion the women had about Anne Hathaway’s “The Idea of You,” now streaming on Prime Video, in which she stars as a 40-yer-old single mom who develops a romance with a 24-year-old boy band singer.

And, for the ABC hosts, the concept wasn’t exactly something they disagreed with, specifically as far as age gaps go.

“That whole idea should be trending because, sexually speaking … men and women peak — women peak older, sexually, and men peak younger,” Joy Behar said. “So do the math, you know?”

the-view-joy
Read Next
'The View' Discussion About Solar Eclipse Turns Into One Long Orgasm Joke

Meanwhile, Whoopi argued on behalf of older men, saying that “they know their way around. You don’t have to explain a lot of stuff. You may have to point stuff out, but you don’t have to explain it.”

Eventually, Behar pointed out that, during Hostin’s appearance on Sherri Shepherd’s talk show, Shepherd went “out of her mind over” Hostin’s 21-year-old son, Gabriel. They even pulled up pictures of him from Instagram, where he is shirtless on the beach.

“I’m used to that with him but, yeah,” Hostin said, hiding her face and cracking up, staying mostly silent on the topic at large. But, Whoopi made sure to sneak in her question before they went to break.

“So you’re OK if Sherri calls him?” she ribbed, with Behar adding that Shepherd might actually do it.

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.

Andi Ortiz

Joining TheWrap in 2021, Andi has covered film, television, and all things niche since her arrival. Her heart lies in genre projects, like superheroes and fantasy, but she has also found a groove in covering late night television and, of all things, The View. Prior to joining TheWrap, Andi was an on-air radio personality and…

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.