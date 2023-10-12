‘The Voice’ Dominates Reality-Packed Fall TV Lineup | Charts

On streaming, Netflix’s “Reptile” slithers ahead of Disney’s “Ahsoka” finale

The Voice - Season 24
Courtesy of Tyler Golden/NBC

October is the time for creepy TV programming, whether that’s slightly spooky family fare or outright horror. But it’s “The Voice” that’s dominating the charts in this week’s edition of the most-watched TV shows and movies, courtesy of Samba TV.

Disney+ won in the spooky department this week, as “Haunted Mansion” entered the streaming chart on the Samba TV Weekly Wrap Report for the week of Oct. 2 to Oct. 8. 

The adaptation of Disney’s popular theme park ride was especially popular with Hispanic households, who over-indexed by 16%. It’s also the latest in a string of 2023 theatrical releases that have made their way onto both Disney+ and the streaming chart in recent weeks.

Cole Strain

Cole Strain is the vice president of measurement products at Samba TV, a WrapPRO partner. For more from Samba TV, visit its website. For more from WrapPRO’s partners, visit the Data and Analysis Hub.

