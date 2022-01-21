“The Voice” creator John de Mol responded to a series of serious allegations of sexual misconduct and abuse against two of the celebrity judges of “The Voice of Holland,” the original Dutch version of the popular singing competition format. The Dutch broadcaster RTL has pulled the show.

Along with the two judges — Marco Borsato and Ali B. — the report detailed claims against bandleader Jeroen Rietbergen, who is also de Mol’s brother-in-law.

“I am quite upset,” de Mol said during an interview that aired Thursday on the Dutch news magazine “Boos.”

“I absolutely feel responsible,” he continued. “That doesn’t mean that I saw things and tried to cover them up, or condoned things that should not have been condoned. This discussion is about one thing: People have been hurt. There are victims and their interests should come first.”

De Mol said he was only aware of one complaint — against Rietbergen — during his time as the show’s executive producer from 2010-2019. He said he “yelled at him for 30 minutes, I had to restrain myself not to punch him in the face.”

ITV Studios, which produces “The Voice” worldwide, has immediately launched an investigation into the accusations.

Here’s the company’s statement in full: