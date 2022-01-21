TheWrap-Up Podcast: Nanfu Wang and Megan Mylan On Their Powerful Oscar Shortlisted Documentaries

This week on “TheWrap-Up,” host Sharon Waxman and special guest co-host and TheWrap contributing editor Ben Svetkey talk the 2022 award season, which is currently taking shape with the Oscars set to have a host again and award show nominations being announced left and right.

After a discussion of some recent Hollywood headlines, Sharon and Ben mull who might make a good Oscars host, before turning to the spectacular showing by the stars of “Succession” in the Screen Actor’s Guild Award nominations.

Our “Wax On/Wax Off” segment returns, as Sharon shares news of TheWrap’s 14 LA Press Club nominations this week.

For this week’s feature interview, Sharon is joined by two women whose powerful documentary films are among the 15 that made the documentaries shortlist for the 2022 Oscars — Nanfu Wang, director of “In the Same Breath,” and Megan Mylan, director of “Simple as Water.” Wang’s film looks at the the people on the ground in the U.S. and in China in the earliest days of the coronavirus outbreak. Mylan’s film — shot over five years in five countries — looks at war, separation and displacement as it tells the stories of Syrian families seeking normalcy. Both directors open up about making their films and share the impact their documentaries have had on audiences. (Both films are streaming now on HBO and HBO Max.)

And finally, we’ll wrap this week’s show with help from TheWrap film reporter Brian Welk, who joins Sharon and Ben with hot tips on the projects coming to the Sundance Film Festival 2022.

Listen to this week’s “Wrap-Up” below:

“TheWrap-Up” won the Best Hard News Feature award from the L.A. Press Club in 2021 for the segment “The Complexities Black Journalists Face This Week Covering Protests.” It is hosted each week by founder and editor-in-chief Sharon Waxman. She dives into the biggest headlines of the week in the world of movies, television, streaming and tech.

