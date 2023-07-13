“The Witcher” Season 3, Part 1 may have teased a war, but it seems as though Part 2 will deliver on that promise. Packed with fire and fighting, the trailer for the remaining three episodes dropped Thursday ahead of Season 3, Part 2’s July 27 premiere date.

True to form, the trailer jumps between several unsettling scenes from Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) covered in blood to a beaten Ciri (Freya Allan) and several fiery attacks. When the tension is at its highest, Jaskier (Joey Batey) appears.

“The war brewing outside is nothing compared to what Geralt would unleash to protect his daughter,” Jaskier ominously says to an unknown foe.

Ciri (Freya Allan) in The Witcher Seaosn 3 Part 2 (Photo Credit: Netflix)

Yet the biggest moment in this first look belongs not to Ciri but to Geralt (Henry Cavill). Repeatedly, the video shows Geralt fighting his way through wave after wave of foes. The video then shifts to slow motion as one of Geralt’s two swords breaks. The final moments of the trailer look on from above as Geralt lifelessly floats in a body of water.

“There’s no coming back from this,” Geralt says.

Based on the work of Andrzej Sapkowski, we know that Geralt of Rivia will survive this ordeal. But there is some truth to his ominous warning. This chapter of “The Witcher” is officially coming to an end.

In October, Cavill announced that he would be leaving “The Witcher” and that Liam Hemsworth would be replacing him as Geralt.

“My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for Season 4,” Cavill said at the time. “In my stead, the fantastic Mr. Liam Hemsworth will be taking up the mantle of the White Wolf. As with the greatest of literary characters, I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent embodying Geralt and enthusiasm to see Liam’s take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men.”

Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) in The Witcher (Photo Credit: Netflix)

It’s not officially known why Cavill stepped away from the role. However, his departure has concerned a certain subset of the fandom. Cavill has long been outspoken about his love for Sapkowski’s work, “Witcher III: Wild Hunt” and Geralt as a character. Some have viewed him stepping down as a cause to be alarmed about this series’ future.

However, Netflix does not seem to share those concerns. “The Witcher” has emerged as one of the streamer’s tentpole franchises and has already spawned a live action prequel series, “The Witcher: Blood Origin,” as well as an animated movie, “The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf.” Another animated movie as well as a family-friendly series have also been announced.