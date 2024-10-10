TheGrill 2024 Talks AI, Hollywood Trends With World Class Panelists Taking Centerstage | Photos

Movers and shakers across the industry converged at TheWrap’s annual TheGrill conference on Tuesday, where everyone from soccer legend Megan Rapinoe to Oscar-nominated filmmaker Rachel Morrison to Hollywood heavyweights Jeff Sagansky and Mary Parent discussed the impacts of AI, shifting industry and viewership trends and more across every facet of entertainment.

For more than a decade, TheWrap’s Grill event series has led the conversation on the convergence of entertainment, media and technology, bringing together newsmakers to debate the challenges of and opportunities for making content in the digital age. TheGrill delivers a unique series of curated discussions, industry panels and networking activations that explore the ever-changing media landscape.

See who turned out to share knowledge, make connections and build their careers at TheWrap’s 2024 Grill conference, held at the DGA Theater Complex in Hollywood, in the gallery below.

Randy Shrosphire for TheWrap TheWrap’s founder and CEO Sharon Waxman opens TheGrill with remarks on how AI is changing the entertainment landscape.

Randy Shrosphire for TheWrap Veteran executive Jeff Sagansky kicks off the State of the Industry panel by rebuking Hollywood studios for decisions that led to a “cataclysm.”

Randy Shrosphire for TheWrap Owner of the Golden State Warriors and L.A. Dodgers Peter Guber looks on as Jeff Sagansky kicks off the State of the Industry panel.

Randy Shrosphire for TheWrap Former Sony Pictures CEO Peter Guber gets candid on the first panel of TheGrill on the state of the industry, saying he is optimistic.

Randy Shrosphire for TheWrap Sharon Waxman, Peter Guber and Jeff Sagansky chat about the past, present and future of Hollywood. Sagansky revealed that Eagle Equity Partners will be purchasing the Dolby Theatre.

Randy Shrosphire for TheWrap Jeff Sagansky greets producer Brian Grazer.

Randy Shrosphire for TheWrap TheWrap tech and business reporter Sean Burch talks with Gladstone AI CTO Edouard Harris about the booming technology’s ethical implications.

Randy Shrosphire for TheWrap Edouard Harris and filmmaker, author and CREDO23 founder Justine Bateman talk about the ethics of AI.

Randy Shrosphire for TheWrap Actress and AI regulation activist Justine Bateman on the “Balancing Innovation & Ethics: AI in Entertainment” panel.

Randy Shrosphire for TheWrap Startup founder Edouard Harris on the “Balancing Innovation & Ethics: AI in Entertainment” panel.

Randy Shrosphire for TheWrap The excitement inside the DGA theater as TheGrill get underway.

Randy Shrosphire for TheWrap TheWrap business editor Alexei Barrionuevo, former executive editor of Fortune magazine Adam Lashinsky and founder of the Box sessions Laura Holson at TheGrill 2024.

Randy Shrosphire for TheWrap Attendees gather in the DGA lobby in between panels at TheGrill 2024.

Randy Shrosphire for TheWrap Chief Technology Officer for Fox Corporation Melody Hildebrandt and AI researcher Yves Bergquist speak on AI’s effects on the studio system at TheGrill 2024.

Randy Shrosphire for TheWrap CTO for Fox Corporation Melody Hildebrandt emphasizes the importance of Hollywood studios taking an active role in the AI revolution at TheGrill 2024.

Randy Shrosphire for TheWrap TheWrap founder Sharon Waxman, Fox CTO Melody Hildebrandt and CEO of AI Startup Corto Yves Bergquist at TheGrill 2024.

Randy Shrosphire for TheWrap Sharon Waxman, Melody Hildebrandt and Yves Bergquist pose for a picture after their panel on AI and the studio system at TheGrill 2024.

Randy Shrosphire for TheWrap A Touch More production company co-founders Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird at TheGrill 2024.

Randy Shrosphire for TheWrap Soccer legend and activist Megan Rapinoe makes her fellow panelists Charles Frazier, decorated Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin and WNBA champion Sue Bird laugh at TheWrap’s “Second Half Champions: Women Redefining Success in Sports and Business” panel, presented by City National Bank.

Randy Shrosphire for TheWrap Olympian and entrepreneur Nastia Liukin and New York Times’ best-selling author Megan Rapinoe smile as Sue Bird gets candid about the realities of being a female athlete, even after increased viewership, at TheGrill 2024.

Randy Shrosphire for TheWrap Five-time Olympic gold medalist for gymnastics Nastia Liukin speaks about how winning gold was not when she felt most supported at TheGrill 2024.

Randy Shrosphire for TheWrap WNBA champion and Olympic gold medalist Sue Bird speaks candidly about redefining the way women’s sports are viewed at TheGrill 2024.

Randy Shrosphire for TheWrap SVP for City National Bank Charles Frazier, soccer legend Megan Rapinoe, five-time Olympic gold medalist Nastia Liukin and WNBA champion Sue Bird pose for a picture after their panel on women redefining success in sports at TheGrill 2024.

Randy Shrosphire for TheWrap The DGA Theater Complex lobby decorated for TheGrill 2024.

Randy Shrosphire for TheWrap TheWrap’s executive director of entertainment sales Carolyn Bernstein at TheGrill 2024.

Randy Shrosphire for TheWrap Writer-director and panelist Ashley Eakin speaks with attendees of TheGrill 2024.

Randy Shrosphire for TheWrap Attendees gather at the networking lunch at TheGrill 2024.

Randy Shrosphire for TheWrap Attendees mingle and network in the DGA lobby at TheGrill 2024.

Randy Shrosphire for TheWrap TheWrap CEO Sharon Waxman, former executive editor of Fortune magazine Adam Lashinsky, founder of the Status newsletter Oliver Darcy, founder of the Box Sessions Laura Holson get “Uncensored” at TheGrill 2024.

Randy Shrosphire for TheWrap TheWrap CEO Sharon Waxman engages former executive editor of Fortune magazine Adam Lashinsky, founder of the Status newsletter Oliver Darcy, founder of the Box Sessions Laura Holson on the “Uncensored” panel at TheGrill 2024.

Randy Shrosphire for TheWrap Former executive editor of Fortune magazine Adam Lashinsky at TheGrill 2024.

Randy Shrosphire for TheWrap Former executive editor of Fortune magazine Adam Lashinsky and founder of Status Oliver Darcy talk about departing their legacy media jobs at TheGrill 2024.

Randy Shrosphire for TheWrap Laura Holson speaks about how legacy media is adapting as the journalism landscape changes at TheGrill 2024.

Randy Shrosphire for TheWrap TheWrap CEO and founder Sharon Waxman speaks about the current state of the journalism industry at TheGrill 2024.

Randy Shrosphire for TheWrap Attendees gather for a coffee break at the DGA at TheGrill 2024.

Randy Shrosphire for TheWrap Attendees pose in front of the step and repeat at TheGrill 2024.

Randy Shrosphire for TheWrap Jeremy Fuster, TheWrap’s Hollywood, labor and box office reporter interviews SAG-AFTRA general counsel Jeffrey Bennett on the dangers that AI faces for actors at TheGrill 2024.

Randy Shrosphire for TheWrap SAG-AFTRA general counsel Jeffrey Bennett speaks about the fears, specifically of voice actors, that the AI inspires at TheGrill 2024.

Randy Shrosphire for TheWrap Jeremy Fuster, Hollywood, labor and box office reporter for TheWrap, at TheGrill 2024.

Randy Shrosphire for TheWrap TheWrap CEO Sharon Waxman takes a picture of panelists and powerhouse producers Lucy Fisher, Sue Naegle and Mary Parent with moderator Laura Holson at TheGrill 2024.

Randy Shrosphire for TheWrap Dani Cristea, SVP of sales at Wrapbook Payroll, introduces the “Powerhouse Producers” panel at TheGrill 2024.

Randy Shrosphire for TheWrap Founder of the Box Sessions Laura Holson moderates the panel featuring powerhouse producers Lucy Fisher, Mary Parent and Sue Naegle at TheGrill 2024.

Randy Shrosphire for TheWrap Founder of the Box Sessions Laura Holson at TheGrill 2024.

Randy Shrosphire for TheWrap Chairman of Worldwide Productions and producer of “Dune” Mary Parent speaks about the cutthroat producing field at TheGrill 2024.

Randy Shrosphire for TheWrap Producer of “Gladiator II” Lucy Fisher bemoans that the industry has gotten worse for new female producers at TheGrill 2024.

Randy Shrosphire for TheWrap Producer of “Nightbitch” Sue Naegle talks about independent filmmaking as a pathway for young producers at TheGrill 2024.

Randy Shrosphire for TheWrap Attendees in the audience of the DGA at TheGrill 2024.

Randy Shrosphire for TheWrap Author and journalist Kristen Lopez moderates a panel on the issues of accessibility and AI with actress Lolo Spencer, writer-director Ashley Eakin, comedian Adam Conover and DEI practitioner Candis Welch at TheGrill 2024.

Randy Shrosphire for TheWrap Author and film journalist Kristen Lopez moderates a panel on accessibility and AI at TheGrill 2024.

Randy Shrosphire for TheWrap “The Sex Lives of College Girls” actress Lolo Spencer and writer-director Ashley Eakin speak about the lack of AI representation for people with disabilities at TheGrill 2024.

Randy Shrosphire for TheWrap Comedian Adam Conover says that at some point in their lives, everyone will be disabled, so now is the time to support at TheGrill 2024.

Randy Shrosphire for TheWrap Writer-director Ashley Eakin speaks about representation and being seen as a disabled person at TheGrill 2024.

Randy Shrosphire for TheWrap DEI practitioner Candis Welch encourages the audience to support accessibility now at TheGrill 2024.

Randy Shrosphire for TheWrap comedian Adam Conover, writer-director Ashley Eakin, actress Lolo Spencer, author and journalist Kristen Lopez and DEI practitioner Candis Welch pose for a picture after their panel on the issues of accessibility and AI at TheGrill 2024.

Randy Shrosphire for TheWrap TheWrap business editor Alexei Barrionuevo, GM of Media and Entertainment at Veritone Sean King, partner at Greenberg Glusker Matt Galsor, COO of Deep Voodoo Brian Robillard and Strategic Development lead at CAA Alexandra Shannon speak about protecting creative rights in the age of AI at TheGrill 2024.

Randy Shrosphire for TheWrap Business editor for TheWrap Alexei Barrionuevo moderates a panel about protecting creative rights in the age of AI at TheGrill 2024.

Randy Shrosphire for TheWrap Strategic Development lead at Creative Artists Agency Alexandra Shannon speaks about CAA’s new technology to protect their clients from AI at TheGrill 2024.

Randy Shrosphire for TheWrap COO of Deep Voodoo Brian Robillard speaks about protecting creative rights in the age of AI TheGrill 2024.

Randy Shrosphire for TheWrap Partner at Greenberg Glusker Matt Galsor speaks about the legal implications of AI at TheGrill 2024.

Randy Shrosphire for TheWrap GM of Media and Entertainment at Veritone Sean King speaks about embracing AI in the creative space at TheGrill 2024.

Randy Shrosphire for TheWrap Executive awards editor at TheWrap Steve Pond interviews Oscar-nominated filmmaker Rachel Morrison at TheGrill 2024.

Randy Shrosphire for TheWrap TheWrap editor Steve Pond asks Rachel Morrison about her first foray into directing with “The Fire Inside” at TheGrill 2024.

Randy Shrosphire for TheWrap Oscar-nominated cinematographer Rachel Morrison talks about making the switch to directing at TheGrill 2024.

Randy Shrosphire for TheWrap Executive Editor of awards at TheWrap Steve Pond asks Rachel Morrison about breaking through in a male-dominated field TheGrill 2024.

Randy Shrosphire for TheWrap Rachel Morrison speaks about transitioning into different facets of the film industry at TheGrill 2024.

Randy Shrosphire for TheWrap TheWrap’s TV editor Jose Alejandro Bastidas, head of content at Roku David Eilenberg, EVP of Telemundo Studios Javier Pons Tubio and EVP of programming for Paramount+ Jeff Grossman speak about the future of TV at TheGrill2024.

Randy Shrosphire for TheWrap EVP of programming for Paramount+ Jeff Grossman speaks about the convergence of linear and streaming TV programming at TheGrill 2024.

Randy Shrosphire for TheWrap Head of content for Roku David Eilenberg talks about making TV the center of the home again at TheGrill 2024.

Randy Shrosphire for TheWrap EVP of Telemundo Studios and NBCU Telemundo Enterprises Javier Pons Tubio talks about the opportunity to reach millions through his Olympics partnership on the Spanish-language program at TheGrill2024.

Randy Shrosphire for TheWrap Founder of Status Oliver Darcy and former Los Angeles Times executive editor Kevin Merida talk about the state of journalism in Los Angeles and nationwide at TheGrill 2024.

Randy Shrosphire for TheWrap Oliver Darcy asks former Los Angeles Times executive editor Kevin Merida why he left the company at TheGrill 2024.

Randy Shrosphire for TheWrap Author Oliver Darcy asks Kevin Merida if he thinks billionaires should be leaders in media at TheGrill 2024.

Randy Shrosphire for TheWrap TheWrap’s Loree Seitz, Jacob Bryant and Norma Torrey at the cocktail hour at TheGrill 2024.

Randy Shrosphire for TheWrap TheWrap’s Carolyn Bernstein and Michael Kosasky pose for a picture at the conclusion of TheGrill 2024.

Randy Shrosphire for TheWrap Attendees laugh at TheGrill 2024.