‘FBI’ Franchise Uncovers Big Viewership Numbers for CBS; ‘This Is Us’ Stays Strong in Demo

by | April 13, 2022 @ 2:37 PM

Dick Wolf’s CBS shows pulled in a high of 7.4 million viewers

The 100th episode of “This Is Us,” titled “Katoby” (as in Kate + Toby), helped the concluding NBC drama come out on top in primetime on Tuesday in terms of single show ratings, scoring a 0.77 in the key 18-49 demo. NBC’s full primetime lineup, however, didn’t perform strong enough to secure the overall ratings win.

That title went to CBS, which returned with new episodes of Dick Wolf’s “FBI” franchise this week after airing reruns last week. CBS was also the most-watched network of the night, averaging over 6 million total viewers and rising as high as 7.4 million for the 8 p.m. airing of the O.G. series.

Katie Campione

