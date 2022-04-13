Dick Wolf’s CBS shows pulled in a high of 7.4 million viewers

That title went to CBS, which returned with new episodes of Dick Wolf’s “FBI” franchise this week after airing reruns last week. CBS was also the most-watched network of the night, averaging over 6 million total viewers and rising as high as 7.4 million for the 8 p.m. airing of the O.G. series.

The 100th episode of “This Is Us,” titled “Katoby” (as in Kate + Toby), helped the concluding NBC drama come out on top in primetime on Tuesday in terms of single show ratings, scoring a 0.77 in the key 18-49 demo. NBC’s full primetime lineup, however, didn’t perform strong enough to secure the overall ratings win.

CBS was first in ratings across the primetime hours with a 0.56 rating for the night in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 6.2 million, according to official numbers.

“FBI” kicked off primetime with a 0.63 rating and 7.4 million total viewers at 8 p.m. At 9, “FBI: International” secured a 0.54 rating and 5.8 million total viewers. “FBI: Most Wanted,” which aired its first episode with newcomer Dylan McDermott (most recently of Dick Wolf’s NBC show “Law & Order: Organized Crime”), rounded things out with a 0.51 rating and 5.4 million total viewers at 10.

NBC was second in ratings with a 0.49 and in total viewers with 3.2 million. “Young Rock” scored a 0.41 rating and 2.3 million total viewers at 8 p.m. At 8:30, “Mr. Mayor” got a 0.28 rating and 1.6 million total viewers. “This Is Us” soared to a 0.77 rating and 4.6 million total viewers at 9, before “The Thing About Pam” slipped to a 0.34 rating and 2.9 million total viewers at 10.

ABC was third in ratings with a 0.45 and in total viewers with 2.8 million. “Judge Steve Harvey” drew a 0.54 rating and 3.6 million total viewers at 8 p.m. At 9, “Abbott Elementary” got a 0.57 rating and 2.8 million total viewers, while “black-ish” aired to a 0.43 rating and 2.2 million total viewers at 9:30. “To Tell the Truth” had a 0.31 rating and 2.2 million total viewers at 10.

Fox was fourth in ratings with a 0.37 and in total viewers with 2.4 million. “The Resident” received a 0.41 rating and 3.1 million total viewers at 8 p.m. At 9, “Name That Tune,” which is featuring celebrity contestants this season, earned a 0.33 rating and 1.7 million total viewers.

The CW, which opted for reruns, was fifth in ratings with a 0.04 and in total viewers with 331,000. A repeat of “Superman & Lois” aired to a 0.05 rating and 373,000 total viewers at 8 p.m. At 9, a re-airing of “Naomi” got a 0.03 rating and 290,000 total viewers.

Among the Spanish-language networks, Univision was first in ratings with a 0.5 and in total viewers with 1.7 million. “Soltero Con Hijas” earned a 0.4 rating and 1.6 million total viewers at 8 p.m. At 9, “Mi Fortuna Es Amarte” had a 0.5 rating and 1.7 million total viewers. At 10, “Madre” received a 0.5 rating and 1.7 million total viewers.

Telemundo was second in ratings with a 0.3 and in total viewers with 1 million. “Exatlón,” which began at 7 p.m., had a 0.3 rating and 994,000 total viewers. “Hercai: Amor y Venganza” got a 0.3 rating and 1.3 million viewers at 9. At 10, “Pasión de Gavilanes” received a 0.2 rating and 715,000 total viewers.