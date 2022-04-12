Photo by Mickey Bernal/Getty Images

CMT Music Awards Draw 521% Increase in Viewers in Early Ratings

by | April 12, 2022 @ 10:36 AM

The awards show made its broadcast debut Monday night

The 2022 CMT Music Awards made its CBS debut on Monday night to 5.16 million live viewers, according to early Nielsen numbers reported by the eye. That’s up a whopping 521% from last year when it aired across CMT, MTV, Paramount television network and TV Land, as well as CMT.com.

The Monday night telecast aired live on CBS and Paramount+. The early viewership data includes live streams across digital platforms, but does not yet include out-of-home viewing.

Katie Campione

