CMT Awards: Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood Take Home Video of the Year

Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood were the biggest winners of the night at the CMT Awards on Monday, taking home Video of the Year as well as Collaborative Video of the Year for their song “If I Didn’t Love You.”

Hosted by Kane Brown, Kelsea Ballerini and Anthony Mackie, the CMT Awards honor the best in country music as expressed through music videos.

Other winners included Miranda Lambert (Female Video of the Year), Cody Johnson (Male Video of the Year), Maddie & Tae (Group Duo Video of the Year) and more.

Read on for the full list of winners and nominees.

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Brandi Carlile – “Right On Time”Cody Johnson – “‘Til You Can’t” (final nominee)

Cole Swindell & Lainey Wilson – “Never Say Never”

WINNER: Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood – “If I Didn’t Love You” (final nominee)

Kacey Musgraves – “justified”

Kane Brown – “One Mississippi” (final nominee)

Kelsea Ballerini feat. Kenny Chesney – “half of my hometown”

Luke Combs – “Forever After All”

Maren Morris – “Circles Around This Town”

Mickey Guyton – “Remember Her Name”

Miranda Lambert – “If I Was A Cowboy”

Taylor Swift feat. Chris Stapleton – “I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)”

FEMALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Brandi Carlile – “Right On Time”

Gabby Barrett – “Footprints On The Moon”

Kacey Musgraves – “justified”

Maren Morris – “Circles Around This Town”

Mickey Guyton – “Remember Her Name”

WINNER: Miranda Lambert – “If I Was a Cowboy”

Tenille Arts – “Back Then, Right Now”

MALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

WINNER Cody Johnson – “‘Til You Can’t”

Eric Church – “Heart On Fire”

Kane Brown – “One Mississippi”

Luke Bryan – “Waves”

Luke Combs – “Forever After All”

Thomas Rhett – “Country Again”

Walker Hayes – “Fancy Like”

GROUP/DUO VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Brothers Osborne – “I’m Not For Everyone”

Dan + Shay – “Steal My Love”

WINNER: Maddie & Tae – “Woman You Got”

Old Dominion – “I Was On a Boat That Day”

Parmalee – “Take My Name”

Zac Brown Band – “Same Boat”

BREAKTHROUGH VIDEO OF THE YEAR, Presented by SONIC®

BRELAND – “Cross Country”

Caitlyn Smith feat. Old Dominion – “I Can’t”

Elvie Shane – “My Boy”

WINNER: Parker McCollum – “To Be Loved By You”

Priscilla Block – “Just About Over You”

Tenille Arts – “Back Then, Right Now”

COLLABORATIVE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde – “Never Wanted To Be That Girl”

Dustin Lynch feat. MacKenzie Porter – “Thinking ‘Bout You”

Nelly & Florida Georgia Line – “Lil Bit”

WINNER: Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood – “If I Didn’t Love You”

Jimmie Allen & Brad Paisley – “Freedom Was A Highway”

Jordan Davis feat. Luke Bryan – “Buy Dirt”

Kelsea Ballerini feat. Kenny Chesney – “half of my hometown”

CMT PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

Brothers Osborne – “Muskrat Greene/Dead Man’s Curve Medley (from CMT Campfire Sessions)”

WINNER: George Strait – “Is Anybody Goin’ to San Antone (from CMT GIANTS: Charley Pride)”

H.E.R. feat. Chris Stapleton – “Hold On (from 2021 CMT Music Awards)”

Kane Brown – “Three Wooden Crosses (from 2021 CMT Artists of the Year)”

Kelsea Ballerini feat. Paul Klein of LANY – “I Quit Drinking (from 2021 CMT Music Awards)”

Mickey Guyton feat. Gladys Knight & BRELAND – “Friendship Train (from 2021 CMT Music Awards)”

Nelly feat. Kane Brown, Blanco Brown & BRELAND – “Ride Wit Me (from CMT Crossroads: Nelly & Friends)”

CMT DIGITAL-FIRST PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

Brittney Spencer – “Sober & Skinny” (from CMT Campfire Sessions)

Carly Pearce – “Dear Miss Loretta” (from CMT :60 Songs)

WINNER: Cody Johnson – “Dear Rodeo” (from CMT Campfire Sessions)

Jon Pardi – “On The Other Hand / Forever and Ever, Amen” (in honor of 2021 CMT Artist of a Lifetime Randy Travis)

Josh Turner LIVE (from CMT KickBack)

Lainey Wilson – “Things A Man Oughta Know” (from the CMT Studio)