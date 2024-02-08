Tiësto Drops Out of Super Bowl DJ Gig Due to Family Emergency

Sports

“It was a tough decision,” the Dutch musician says

and

Dutch musician Tiësto pulled out of DJing Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday, tweeting Thursday that a “personal family emergency” is forcing him to return home the morning of the game.

“Me and my team have been preparing something truly special for months, but a personal family emergency is forcing me to return home Sunday morning,” he said. “It was a tough decision to miss the game, but family always comes first. Thank you to the NFL for the collaboration and looking forward to working with them to deliver something incredible together in the future!”

The notable DJ’s performance was originally going to be streamed through his personal Tiësto social media platforms, along with highlights during the Super Bowl LVIII game itself on CBS. 

This was the Super Bowl’s first scheduled, in-person DJ routine, where Tiësto was set to make on-the-fly mixes and song choices during the game breaks. However, the NFL has included DJs in the past before the game’s start. From 2020 till 2023, DJ Khaled (2020), DJ Nice (2021), Zedd (2022) and DJ Snake (2023) all performed.

This year’s halftime show will feature Usher, with Reba McEntire singing the National Athem. Other special song performances throughout the broadcast are expected from Post Malone and Andra Day.

President Joe Biden
Read Next
President Biden to Skip Traditional Pre-Super Bowl Interview

Benjamin Lindsay

Benjamin is Deputy Managing Editor at TheWrap. He covers and assigns breaking news as it relates to entertainment, media and politics. With 10 years of experience covering film, television and theatre professionally, Benjamin was most recently Managing Editor at Backstage, a company for which he held various roles across its performing arts and awards departments…

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.