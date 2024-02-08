Tiësto Drops Out of Super Bowl DJ Gig Due to Family Emergency

Dutch musician Tiësto pulled out of DJing Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday, tweeting Thursday that a “personal family emergency” is forcing him to return home the morning of the game.

“Me and my team have been preparing something truly special for months, but a personal family emergency is forcing me to return home Sunday morning,” he said. “It was a tough decision to miss the game, but family always comes first. Thank you to the NFL for the collaboration and looking forward to working with them to deliver something incredible together in the future!”

The notable DJ’s performance was originally going to be streamed through his personal Tiësto social media platforms, along with highlights during the Super Bowl LVIII game itself on CBS.

This was the Super Bowl’s first scheduled, in-person DJ routine, where Tiësto was set to make on-the-fly mixes and song choices during the game breaks. However, the NFL has included DJs in the past before the game’s start. From 2020 till 2023, DJ Khaled (2020), DJ Nice (2021), Zedd (2022) and DJ Snake (2023) all performed.

This year’s halftime show will feature Usher, with Reba McEntire singing the National Athem. Other special song performances throughout the broadcast are expected from Post Malone and Andra Day.