TheWrap & Shutterstock’s 2022 TIFF Portrait Studio (Exclusive Photos)

| September 10, 2022 @ 4:53 PM

Photographed by Jeff Vespa for TheWrap

Nicolas Cage, “Butcher’s Crossing”

Photographed by Jeff Vespa for TheWrap

"Butcher's Crossing" Cast

Molly Conners, Nicolas Cage, Fred Hechinger, Jeremy Bobb, Gabe Polsky, Amanda Bowers, Rachel Keller, Paul Raci, Ervin Carlson and Xander Berkeley, “Butcher’s Crossing”

 

 

Kit Harington, “Baby Ruby”

Photographed by Jeff Vespa for TheWrap

Noémie Merlant, “Baby Ruby”

Photographed by Jeff Vespa for TheWrap

Bess Wohl, “Baby Ruby”

Photographed by Jeff Vespa for TheWrap

Daniel Radcliffe, “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story”

Photographed by Jeff Vespa for TheWrap

Evan Rachel Wood, “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story”

Photographed by Jeff Vespa for TheWrap

Evan Rachel Wood,Eric Appel, Daniel Radcliffe, “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story”

Photographed by Jeff Vespa for TheWrap

 

 

Lily James, “What’s Love Got to Do with It?”

Photographed by Jeff Vespa for TheWrap

Robert Connolly, “Blueback”

Photographed by Jeff Vespa for TheWrap

