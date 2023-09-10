TIFF Has More Films for Sale Than Ever, but the Strike Is Squeezing the Market

Toronto 2023: “Woman of the Hour” and “His Three Daughters” are in play for acquisition

Sharon Waxman

The Toronto International Film Festival has more films for sale than ever this year; a whopping 50 features are trying to make acquisition deals. But sales have been brought to a crawl thus far due largely to the uncertainty brought by Hollywood’s double strike, agents told TheWrap.

“It’s really a frustrating Toronto,” said one top sales agent, who screened a competition film this weekend for industry buyers. “There are too many films, the studios are slow and there’s too much uncertainty because of the strike.”

Two films were in play for a sale, according to one studio insider: Anna Kendrick’s directorial debut, “Woman of the Hour,” a drama about a serial killer who was on “The Dating Game” in the 1970s; and “His Three Daughters,” starring Elizabeth Olsen, Natasha Lyonne and Carrie Coon as three sisters who come together to prepare for a family death.

