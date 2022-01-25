Tiffany Haddish Jokes About Recent DUI Arrest With Fallon; Says She’s ‘Going to Work it Out’ (Video)

Tiffany Haddish is in good spirits after her DUI arrest last week, and even poked fun at the incident during an appearance on “The Tonight Show” on Monday.

Host Jimmy Fallon addressed things immediately when it came time to interview her, reminding her that he will never be mad if she cancels an appearance on the show when something like that happens in her personal life. He then offered her the opportunity to address the incident, if she wanted to. Of course, Haddish didn’t go into specifics, but she had jokes ready.

“I can say this, Jimmy. I’ve been praying to God to send me a new man. A good man,” Haddish said. “And God went ahead and sent me four — in uniform. I wasn’t expecting it. I was not expecting that at all.”

You can watch the full segment in the video here and above.

Haddish’s joke is in reference to the fact that she is currently single, having split up with Common late last year, after the pair had been dating for a year. The actress and comedian added that she is working things out, in terms of consequences of her arrest, but remained in good spirits.

“Now I got a really great lawyer, and we’re going to work it out,” Haddish added. “I’ve got to get my asking of things to God a little better!”

Getting a bit more serious, Haddish explained some of the grief she’s been experiencing in recent weeks, having lost her grandmother and Bob Saget — someone she described as both a “big brother” and a “father figure” to her — within weeks of each other.

Fallon comforted Haddish once more, and reiterated how happy he was that she still came on the show, saying “it takes a lot of guts.”