A sequel to the hit comedy “Girls Trip” is finally “underway” with the original cast and director all involved, the film’s producer Will Packer said on “GMA” Friday morning.

The 2017 film starred Regina Hall, Jada Pinkett Smith, Queen Latifah and was the breakout role for Tiffany Haddish, and Packer said that he’s spoken with the cast and with director Malcolm D. Lee about the sequel as the perfect salve for a post-pandemic world.

“Can’t we all use a post-pandemic trip, my friend? I think that the time is actually right, and this is something that I will tell you and break right now at ‘GMA': the ‘Girls Trip 2’ sequel, we are underway,” Packer, who is producing the 2022 Academy Awards, told Michael Strahan. “We are absolutely in the stages, the ladies are in, I just talked to the director.”

“We are underway with ‘Girls Trip 2,’ and now it’s just about what kind of trip do we take, right?” he continued. “Post-pandemic with all our favorite crazy ladies, what do we do with them? That’s what [we’ve] got to figure out.”

“Girls Trip” brought in $140 million worldwide on a $19 million budget. The film followed a group of four friends who take a trip to New Orleans for a weekend of dancing, drinking, romance and sisterhood. Kenya Barris and Tracy Oliver both wrote the story for the film.

A sequel to “Girls Trip” has been in the works for the last few years, with Haddish revealing in 2020 that a treatment by screenwriter Tracy Oliver was “ready to go.” Now, according to Packer, the follow-up is finally moving forward.

Packer is producing this year’s Oscars, though he neglected to reveal to Strahan who the show’s host will be for the 2022 ceremony.

You can watch his full interview here.

Universal, which released the original “Girls Trip” film, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.