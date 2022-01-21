Robin Roberts Tests Positive for COVID-19

“Good Morning America” anchor Robin Roberts revealed late Thursday that she tested positive for COVID-19, which is why she has been absent from the morning airwaves.

“Appreciate the concern about my absence this week on @GMA. Unfortunately I tested positive for Covid. Grateful my symptoms have been mild and that I’m doing well. Looking forward to returning as soon as I can,” she tweeted.

This is not the ABC morning show’s first brush with COVID-19. Host Michael Strahan tested positive in January of 2021 and anchor George Stephanopoulos tested positive in April 2020, during the early days of the pandemic. Also in April of that year, camera operator Tony Greer died of the virus. Roberts was among the on-air personalities who paid tribute to him. She hailed Greer as “talented” and “such a bright light,” adding, “You could just feel Tony’s beautiful spirit. You could feel it from a mile away. We loved Tony.”

Roberts was also among the first talents to begin broadcasting from home in March of 2020, inviting her doctor on the program to explain the value of social distancing at the time.

Other morning shows are also facing COVID-19 outbreaks these days. NBC News’ Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb revealed positive diagnoses earlier this month.