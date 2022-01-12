Jamie Lynn Spears spoke out on the rift between her and her older sister Britney Spears, as a result of Britney’s long-running conservatorship, on Wednesday morning. And according to the younger Spears, she wanted no part in the matter.

In an interview with ABC News on “Good Morning America,” Jamie Lynn Spears admitted that when her sister was first placed into the conservatorship, she wasn’t all that focused on the process, nor did she understand it. Her concerns were solely about the baby she was about to have herself.

“When it was put into place, I was 17 years old, I was about to have a baby, so I didn’t understand what was happening,” Spears said. “Nor was I focused on that. I was focused on the fact that I was a 17-year-old about to have a baby.”

The actress then reiterated just how little she knew about what was going on, and how little she still fully processes. “I understood just as little about it then, as I do now,” she admitted.

That being said, Spears notes that as she got older and learned more about the situation her sister was in, she actively worked to distance herself from it.

“There was no me overseeing funds or something like that,” Spears explained. “And if there was, it was a misunderstanding. Either way, I took no steps to be a part of it.”

In fact, Jamie Lynn Spears also says she tried to give Britney the tools and contacts she needed to end the conservatorship

“I’ve always been my sister’s biggest supporter. So when she needed help, I set up ways to do so,” Spears said. “Went out of my way to make sure that she had the contacts she needed to possibly go ahead and end this conservatorship, and end this all for our family. If it’s gonna cause this much discord, why continue it?”

When pressed on whether she agreed with the conservatorship as a whole, the younger Spears would not commit to a firm answer, but doubled down on saying that she tried to help Britney.

“It wasn’t about agreeing with the conservatorship,” she said. “Everyone has a voice and it should be heard, so if she wanted to talk to other people, then I did, I set that up.”

Last summer, Britney Spears called out Jamie Lynn Spears for performing her songs at a concert event in an emotional Instagram post. “I don’t like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed MY SONGS,” the post read in part, with Spears adding, “My so-called support system hurt me deeply.”

You can watch Jamie Lynn Spears’ full comments in the video here and above.