Tom Cruise Went to See ‘Tenet’ in a Movie Theater and ‘Loved It’

Tom Cruise went to see Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” in a movie theater and loved it according to a post the “Mission Impossible” star made on Twitter.

“Big Movie. Big Screen. Loved it.,” tweeted Cruise.

Big Movie. Big Screen. Loved it. pic.twitter.com/DrAY5tRg5P — Tom Cruise (@TomCruise) August 25, 2020

Cruise, who appears to be seated in the theater next to “Mission Impossible” director Christopher McQuarrie, added “Great to be back in a movie theater, everybody.”

Production on “Mission: Impossible 7” and “The Batman” will be among several Hollywood blockbusters to resume filming in the United Kingdom following exemption of quarantine rules, Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said last month.

Produced by Skydance for Paramount Pictures, “Mission: Impossible 7” was originally set for a July 2021 release but was pushed back to November of that year due to filming delays caused by the pandemic. Now, crew members for the film will be allowed to return to England to finish filming at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden in Hertfordshire, as the British government is granting a number of film and TV productions exemption from following quarantine rules.

Meanwhile, the reviews for “Tenet” are in, and critics have applauded the “Dark Knight” director’s slick take on the James Bond-style espionage thriller, even as they generally agree this is by far Nolan’s “most confusing film” yet.

“Tenet” Christopher Nolan’s latest espionage film with a sci-fi twist opens in the U.S. on Sept. 3.