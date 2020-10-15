Tony Awards Nominations 2020: The Complete List (Updating)

Broadway may be closed but the Tony Awards will be going on.

The Broadway League and American Theatre Wing on Thursday announced the nominations for a 2019-20 season cut short by the closure of Broadway theaters in March — before many of the year’s starriest contenders managed to open.

That meant just 18 productions were eligible for the 2020 Tony Awards due to the shorter season, which is roughly half the number that would be contending in a normal year. In fact, no musical revivals opened during the eligibility period, so that category was eliminated all together.

The ceremony, originally scheduled to take place at Radio City Music Hall on June 7, will be virtual this year. There were 31 productions on the boards on March 12 before Gov. Andrew Cuomo ordered all theaters to close, with another eight due to begin preview performances ahead of the April 23 eligibility for this year’s Tony Awards.

Tony-winning actor James Monroe Iglehart (“Aladdin”) announced the nominees via the Tonys YouTube channel.

View the full list of nominations for the 2020 Tony Awards below:

Best Musical

“Jagged Little Pill”

“Moulin Rouge! The Musical”

“Tina: The Tina Turner Musical”

Best Play

“Grand Horizons” – Bess Wohl

“The Inheritance” – Matthew Lopez

“Sea Wall/A Life” – Simon Stephens/Nick Payne

“Slave Play” – Jeremy O. Harris

“The Sound Inside” – Adam Rapp

Best Play Revival

“Betrayal”

“Frankie and Johnny in the Clair De Lune”

A Soldier’s Play”

Best Actor (Play)

Best Actress (Play)

Best Actor (Musical)

Best Actress (Musical)

Best Direction of a Play

David Cromer – “The Sound Inside”

Stephen Daldry – “The Inheritance”

Kenny Leon – “A Soldier’s Play”

Jamie Lloyd – “Betrayal”

Robert O’Hara – “Slave Play”

Best Direction of a Musical

Phyllida Lloyd – “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical”

Diane Paulus – “Jagged Little Pill”

Alex Timbers – “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”

Best Book of a Musical

“Jagged Little Pill” – Diablo Cody

“Moulin Rouge! The Musical” – John Logan

“Tina: The Tina Turner Musical” – Katori Hall, Frank Ketelaar, Kees Prins

Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre

“A Christmas Carol”

The Inheritance”

“The Rose Tattoo”

“Slave Play”

“The Sound Inside”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

Best Scenic Design of a Play

“The Inheritance”

“Betrayal”

“A Christmas Carol”

“A Soldier’s Play”

“Slave Play”

Best Scenic Design of a Musical

“Jagged Little Pill”

“Moulin Rouge: The Musical”

“Tina: The Tina Turner Musical”

Best Costume Design of a Play

“Slave Play”

“A Soldier’s Play”

“The Inheritance”

“A Christmas Carol”

“The Rose Tattoo”

Best Costume Design of a Musical

“Jagged Little Pill”

“Tina – The Tina Turner Musical”

“Moulin Rouge! The Musica”

Best Lighting Design of a Play

“Slave Play”

“The Inheritance”

“The Sound Inside”

“A Soldier’s Play”

“A Christmas Carol”

Best Lighting Design of a Musical

“Tina – The Tina Turner Musical” – Bruno Poet

“Jagged Little Pill” – Justin Townsend

“Moulin Rouge! The Musical” – Justin Townsend

Best Sound Design of a Play

Best Sound Design of a Musical

Best Choreography

“Jagged Little Pill” – Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui

“Moulin Rouge! The Musical” – Sonya Tayeh

“Tina: The Tina Turner Musical” – Anthony Van Laast

Best Orchestrations