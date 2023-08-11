‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ Makes the Case for Netflix With Top Streaming Win | Charts

The second part of Netflix’s “The Lincoln Lawyer” Season 2 battled against titles from Disney+, Peacock, Apple TV+ and Paramount+ to win the top spot in the latest Wrap Report.

The David E. Kelly legal drama, based on novels by Michael Connelley, owes part of its success to Netflix’s unique two-part release model with part one debuting on July 6 and the second released close to a month later on Aug. 3, letting it dominate streaming viewing for the week of July 31-Aug. 6.

The Wrap Report provides an exclusive first look at the most-watched movies and TV series from the past week across both streaming and linear television sourced from viewership trends collected from Samba TV’s panel of more than 3 million households drawn from over 25 million connected TVs, balanced to the U.S.