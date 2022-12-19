harry-and-meghan

Netflix

Netflix’s ‘Harry & Meghan’ Dethrones ‘Wednesday’ for Top Streaming Show | Charts

by | December 19, 2022 @ 3:52 PM

Meanwhile, Paramount Network’s ”Yellowstone“ continues to rule linear TV

It took a prince to dethrone Netflix’s “Wednesday” in the latest edition of Samba TV’s Weekly Wrap report, providing an exclusive first look at the most-watched movies and individual TV programs from the past week across both linear television and streaming, according to data from over 2 million Smart TVs, connected TVs and digital devices.

Netflix swept the top 10 rankings this week with its “Harry & Meghan” docuseries claiming the top three spots on the list, followed by “Wednesday,” which notched all of the remaining seven slots, demonstrating the incredible staying power of the Tim Burton-helmed Addams Family spin off. The first episode of “Wednesday” was the most-viewed episode of the series this week, illustrating the ongoing strength and buzz the show continues to generate, attracting new audiences several weeks after its initial launch.  

Samba TV

Samba TV uses television technology to power real-time insights, measurement and audience targeting to enable marketing efficiency and effectiveness. Samba TV’s proprietary first-party data from tens of millions of opted-in TVs, across more than 20 TV brands sold in over 100 countries, provides advertisers and media companies a unified view of the entire consumer journey, including currency-grade measurement derived from a 3M household research panel balanced and weighted to the U.S. census.

