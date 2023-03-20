Idris Elba stars in Netflix's "Luther: The Fallen Sun"

Idris Elba stars in Netflix's "Luther: The Fallen Sun."

Netflix’s ‘Luther: The Fallen Sun’ Rises to Top Streaming’s Most-Watched List | Charts

by | March 20, 2023 @ 4:49 PM

Nine years after Malaysia Airlines Flight 370’s mysterious disappearance, investigative miniseries “MH370” sweeps the streaming ranking

Netflix’s film continuation of the popular BBC crime series “Luther: The Fallen Sun” earned the top spot in streaming for the week of March 8-14 in the latest Wrap Report tracking the most watched programs across linear TV and streaming, according to viewership trends collected from Samba TV’s panel of more than 3 million households drawn from over 25 million connected TVs, balanced to the U.S. Census.

Featuring Idris Elba reprising his role as Luther and co-starring Andy Serkis and Cynthia Erivo, the film rolled out in select theaters in February before making its streaming debut on Netflix last week. The movie sequel succeeded so far in retaining its die-hard fans while at the same time solidifying new ones by tapping into a global audience beyond viewers of the British series, which has three seasons available to stream on Pluto TV and all five seasons on Hulu. The fragmented streaming rights situation doesn’t seem to have deterred fans of the show.

Become a member to read more.

Samba TV

Samba TV uses television technology to power real-time insights, measurement and audience targeting to enable marketing efficiency and effectiveness. Samba TV’s proprietary first-party data from tens of millions of opted-in TVs, across more than 20 TV brands sold in over 100 countries, provides advertisers and media companies a unified view of the entire consumer journey, including currency-grade measurement derived from a 3 million household research panel balanced and weighted to the U.S. Census. Samba TV's lead contributor is Dallas Lawrence, senior vice president of communications and brand. Lawrence previously served as the head of communications for Roku's platform business. Connect with him on Twitter: @DallasLawrence.

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Did Disney Buy a Dud With Fox? The $71 Billion Deal Is Weighing Bob Iger Down

‘CNN This Morning’ Is the Network’s Lowest-Rated Morning Show in a Decade
80 for Brady

’80 for Brady’ Marks a New Wave of Experiments With Movie Ticket Prices

Bob Iger Calls for Disney’s Return to the Office – But Will Hollywood’s Remote Workers Listen?
WGA AMPTP Guild talks start

Hollywood’s Labor Talks Begin With the Future of Streaming at Stake
Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg in episode 401 of "You."

Netflix’s Pivot to Split-Season Releases Is Paying Off in Higher Demand – but Is It Enough? | Charts
Zachary Levi Shazam! Fury of the Gods Paul Rudd ant-man and the wasp quantumania

‘Shazam,’ ‘Ant-Man’ Sequel Struggles Show Superheroes Aren’t Bulletproof at the Box Office
broadway-streaming

Streaming Could Help Broadway Bounce Back – but There Are Obstacles in the Great White Way
shazam-2-fury of the gods warner bros

‘Shazam 2’ Fizzles at Box Office With $30.5 Million Opening
shazam-fury-of-the-gods

‘Shazam 2’ Slides to Soft $30 Million Box Office Opening
Illustration of a dollar sign in an integrated circuit

How Finance Invaded Tech and Sparked the Silicon Valley Bank Backlash | PRO Insight
Brendan Fraser saw his demand score soar after winning Best Actor at the Oscars.

The Oscars Effect: Demand for Brendan Fraser Soars After Best Actor Win | Charts