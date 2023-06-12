transformers-spider-verse

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

‘Spider-Verse’ and ‘Transformers 6’ Are Giving Theaters the Box Office Consistency They Need

by | June 12, 2023 @ 4:23 PM

Summer 2023 may be a season that yields higher ticket sales from week to week without a single film grossing $1 billion globally
So far this summer, the box office hasn’t seen an opening weekend on the level of 2022 hits like “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” or “Jurassic World: Dominion.” But it’s still keeping pace with last summer’s grosses thanks to a larger number of films providing more consistent numbers.

That could be seen this weekend when Paramount’s “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” opened to $60.5 million, closely followed on the charts by “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” which earned a $55.4 million second weekend.

Jeremy Fuster

Box Office Reporter • jeremy.fuster@thewrap.com • Twitter: @jeremyfuster

