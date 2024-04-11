‘Transformers One’: Animated Origin Film Set on Cybertron Wows CinemaCon With Extended Footage

Chris Hemsworth and Brian Tyree Henry stepped onto the CinemaCon stage to introduce “Transformers: One,” featuring a young Optimus Prime and Megatron.

In an extended 3D sequence, the clip shows Hemsworth’s Orion Pax and Tyree Henry’s D-16, Keegan-Michael Key’s B-127, along with Scarlett Johansson’s Elita-1 attempting to steal cargo aboard a moving train. The foursome make it to the Cybertronian surface, which comes alive, much to their awe. We also learn they’re looking for the Matrix of Leadership, a nod to the original 1986 animated “Transformers” movie.

The first animated “Transformers” movie in nearly 40 years will be released on Sept. 13.

The official logline is as follows: “The long-awaited origin story of how the most iconic characters in the Transformers universe, Orion Pax and D-16, went from brothers-in-arms to become sworn enemies, Optimus Prime and Megatron.”

Laurence Fishburne, Steve Buscemi and Jon Hamm round out the rest of the cast.

Oscar winner Josh Cooley directs as part of his deal with the studio. The film is based on Hasbro’s Transformers action figures.

The film’s producers are Lorenzo di Bonaventura, Tom DeSanto, Don Murphy, Michael Bay, Mark Vahradian and Aaron Dem. Executive producers include Steven Spielberg, Zev Foreman, Olivier Dumont, Brian Oliver, B.J. Farmer and Matt Quigg.