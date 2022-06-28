Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker has been hospitalized following an undisclosed medical issue, according to a report from TMZ. His wife, reality star Kourtney Kardashian, was with him as he was transported to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Per the outlet, Barker was first at West Hills hospital for an unknown health issue and was later transported to Cedars-Sinai for additional care. This morning, the musician tweeted, “God save me,” though it’s currently unclear to what he is referring. Later, his daughter Alabama posted to her Instagram story asking people to “please send your prayers.”

Last month, Barker and Kardashian had an intimate wedding ceremony in Portofino, Italy, after hosting a “practice wedding” in Las Vegas and legally marrying at a California courthouse May 15. Their wedding and relationship has been a focus in Hulu’s new reality series “The Kardashians.”

In 2018, Barker was hospitalized for blood clots his arms, forcing the band to cancel a string of Las Vegas residency concerts. During that time, he also had a staph infection and cellulitis, which is a bacterial infection that can cause swelling, inflammation and pain. In 2008, Barker was a passenger on a plane that crashed and claimed the lives of six people; he previously opened up about how the accident left 65% of his body in third-degree burns.

TheWrap has reached out to Barker’s reps for comment.