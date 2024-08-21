Travis Kelce-Starring Action Comedy ‘Loose Cannons’ in the Works at Lionsgate

Kansas City tight end (and Taylor Swift’s boyfriend) Travis Kelce is attached to star in action comedy “Loose Cannons,” now in the works at Lionsgate, TheWrap has learned. Additional details of the plot have not been revealed.

“Pixels” writer Tim Dowling will write the script, and Chad Stahelski will produce for 87Eleven Entertainment alongside Jason Spitz and Alex Young.

“Cannons” is about the idea that every police precinct has an out of control officer on staff — a loose cannon. Instead of being paired with a rule-following partner, the loose cannon is instead paired with someone who will match their energy. In the film, two loose cannons are forced to become partners after no one else wants to work with them.

This will be Kelce’s second creative project. The football star stars in Ryan Murphy’s FX horror series “Grostesquerie,” which will debut on Sept. 25 at 10 p.m. The series also stars Niecy Nash-Betts, Courtney B. Vance and Lesley Manville and began production in February.

A new trailer for “Grostesquerie” was released Thursday and offered the first look at Kelce’s character. The 10-episode drama series will follow a wave of shocking crimes that have turned a small community upside down. Detective Lois Tyron (Nash-Betts) is convinced that the attacks are personal, and enlists the help of Sister Megan (Micaela Diamond) to uncover what’s really going on.

So far, no details have been offered about Kelce’s role in the series.

Kelce previously hosted “SNL” in March 2023. In January 2024, he told reporters after a Chiefs football game that his post-retirement plans included exploring acting as a full-time job. After he clarified he had “no reason to stop playing football,” Kelce explained he was inspired by his time on “SNL.”

“I’ve been fortunate to do a few things outside of the sports world that I’ve been enjoying doing, like getting on camera,” Kelce said. “The ‘SNL’ stuff kind of opened up a new happiness and a new career path for me, but it’s funny for me to even say that at this point in my career because I think it’s so much further down the road than it is right now.”

